1. Trade deadline deals: Commanders, Steelers strike

In the final hour or so before the 2024 NFL trade deadline, multiple teams completed high-profile deals. Here's a look at the major moves to go down just before Tuesday's afternoon cutoff:

2. Deadline winners and losers: Lions get even better

Here's a sneak peek at our rundown of which players or teams got it right or wrong on deadline day:

Winner: Za'Darius Smith and the Lions. Smith wasn't going to be contending for meaningful victories anytime soon in Cleveland, but his relocation to Detroit means a potential Super Bowl bid. The Lions, meanwhile, get a proven pass rusher to fill in for the injured Aidan Hutchinson at a reasonable price.

It's one thing to buy low on a distressed asset. It's another to give up a fourth-rounder for a wide receiver in Jonathan Mingo who, while young (23), fell to the bottom of the Carolina Panthers' depth chart after one-and-a-half uninspiring NFL seasons. Winner: The Pittsburgh Steelers. Omar Khan, the Steelers' chief decision-maker, added proven pieces at wide receiver (Mike Williams) and pass rusher (Preston Smith) for the price of two late-round picks. Both veterans ... should only assist Pittsburgh in its push to be taken seriously.

3. Prisco's Week 10 picks: Ravens outlast Bengals

Pete Prisco went an astounding 14-1 making straight-up picks in Week 9. Now he's back with predictions for every single Week 10 matchup. Here are a few of his most notable projections:

Ravens 34, Bengals 33: If the Bengals are to really be considered a playoff contender, they have to win this one. Both offenses can score, while both defenses have struggled. Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson will put on an offensive show here, with the Ravens pulling out a close one late.

This will be Russell Wilson's first road start for the Steelers. He will have a new receiver in Mike Williams, but the Commanders have a new corner in Marshon Lattimore. I think Jayden Daniels outplays Russell Wilson. Texans 28, Lions 27: This is a second straight road game for the Lions against a team that is rested, having played on Thursday. Normally, that would be a big edge to the Texans, but they aren't playing well. The Lions are. Even so, I look for the Texans to bounce back and get the upset.

4. Ranking every deadline deal: Bills, Jets up top

Which in-season trades deserve the most praise? We ranked all 17 deals to go down within three weeks of Tuesday's deadline. Here's a look at the top three in our pecking order:

Lions acquire Za'Darius Smith: This one was widely expected, but it also makes a ton of sense. Detroit is a legitimate Super Bowl hopeful, but losing Aidan Hutchinson to injury necessitated an addition off the edge. Smith is a prototypical plug-and-play rental, still offering quality pressures at 32. Bills acquire Amari Cooper: Cooper's been relatively quiet in his first month as a Bill, but his presence as a proven, savvy WR1 takes the pressure off so many of Josh Allen's other weapons. A third-rounder may be steep for a half-season rental, but he could have a big impact down the stretch. Jets acquire Davante Adams: Adams offers top-level hands and route-running even going on 32. And his chemistry with Aaron Rodgers made the move from the Las Vegas Raiders all but inevitable. Still, the desperation with which the mercurial Jets welcomed his arrival is hard to ignore.

5. Prisco's midseason All-Pro team: Henry at RB

With nine weeks in the books, we're technically at the halfway point of the 2024 NFL season. Accordingly, Pete Prisco has combed through every position to compile his very own midseason All-Pro team. Here's a look at a few notable names atop the honorary lineup:

QB Lamar Jackson (Ravens): This was an easy choice. It's impressive to see how much he's improved throwing the football in this Todd Monken offense.

This was an easy choice. It's impressive to see how much he's improved throwing the football in this Todd Monken offense. RB Derrick Henry (Ravens): When they signed him this offseason, I really wasn't sure if he would be the same back he was in his prime. He is that and a lot more.

When they signed him this offseason, I really wasn't sure if he would be the same back he was in his prime. He is that and a lot more. TE George Kittle (49ers): He leads all tight ends with six touchdowns and he's one of the best blocking tight ends in the game. This was a tough choice between Kittle and rookie Brock Bowers.

6. Extra points: Playoff projections, QB rankings

