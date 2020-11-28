The San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams are set to square off in an NFC West matchup at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles is 7-3 overall and 4-0 at home, while the 49ers are 4-6 overall and 3-2 on the road. The Niners won the first meeting between the teams in Week 6, 24-16.

Los Angeles is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Rams vs. 49ers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 44.5.

Rams vs. 49ers spread: Rams -6.5

Rams vs. 49ers over-under: 44.5 points

Rams vs. 49ers money line: Los Angeles -300, San Francisco +250

What you need to know about the Rams

The Rams edged the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-24 on Monday night. Los Angeles has won two straight games and three of its past four. Robert Woods had a team-high 12 receptions for 130 yards and a TD last week, his fifth career game with 10-plus receptions. Cooper Kupp tied his career high with 11 receptions for a team-high 145 yards last week. Kupp (64) and Woods (54) are the only pair of NFC teammates with 50-plus catches each this season.

Jared Goff passed for 376 yards and three TDs last week. He is aiming for his fourth game in a row with 300-plus yards. Goff has 13 games with 350-plus passing yards since 2017, the most in the NFL. He has 14 TDs vs. four INTs in seven career starts vs. San Francisco. Aaron Donald is tied for third in the NFL with nine sacks. He has 10.5 sacks in his past seven games vs, the 49ers. Jordan Fuller had his first two career INTs last week. Sean McVay is 4-3 vs. San Francisco.

What you need to know about the 49ers

Meanwhile, the 49ers fell to the Saints two weeks ago, 27-13. San Francisco could not hold onto an early 10-0 lead and committed four turnovers. The Niners have lost three consecutive games. Nick Mullens threw a pair of second half interceptions when the team was in scoring range. Mullens finished with 247 passing yards, and gets a tough draw in Week 12. The Rams enter the game with only 11 passing touchdowns allowed, which is the best in the NFL.

Deebo Samuel (hamstring) is expected to play for the first time since Week 7 on Sunday. Brandon Aiyuk (COVID-19 list) is not expected to play. Raheem Mostert (ankle) and Richard Sherman (calf) will be activated from injured reserve and are questionable for Week 12. Mostert had 76 scrimmage yards in the Week 6 meeting. The 49ers have won the last three meetings with the Rams.

