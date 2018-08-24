Ravens first-round pick Hayden Hurst reportedly out multiple weeks with fractured foot

The rookie getting the lion's share of the attention in Baltimore Ravens camp has been Lamar Jackson. There's good reason for that. Jackson is a quarterback, for one, and he looks poised to take over for longtime Ravens starter Joe Flacco at some point, whether that be this season or sometime down the line.

But Jackson was not the Ravens' only first-round pick, nor was he the first player the team selected in the 2018 draft. That would be tight end Hayden Hurst, whom the Ravens took at No. 25 overall out of South Carolina. There's some news on the Hurst front Friday morning, and it's not good: Hurst has a stress fracture in his foot, and he's set to miss 3-4 weeks, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

#Ravens rookie TE Hayden Hurst has a stress fracture in his foot, will undergo a procedure today to insert a screw in his foot, sources say. The first-rounder is likely out 3-4 weeks. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 24, 2018

Hurst has good size at 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds, and appeared set for a strong role in the team's passing game. (He caught five passes for 41 yards and a touchdown through three preseason contests.) Baltimore's tight end depth chart has been in flux for a few years as players like Dennis Pitta and Maxx Williams dealt with injury issues, and the team drafted both Hurst and Mark Andrews this season in order to shore up the position.

Hurst missing 3-4 weeks likely knocks him out for at least the team's regular season opener against the Bills, and given that Baltimore plays on Thursday night in Week 2, it could potentially keep him out for that game as well. The Ravens will have to turn to Andrews, Williams, Nick Boyle, and/or Vince Mayle to fill the tight end role in Hurst's absence.