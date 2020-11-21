The Tennessee Titans will take on the Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore is 6-3 overall and 2-2 at home, while the Titans are 6-3 overall and 2-1 on the road. Baltimore is favored by six points in the latest Ravens vs. Titans odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 49.5. Before entering any Titans vs. Ravens picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Ravens vs. Titans spread: Ravens -6

Ravens vs. Titans over-under: 49.5 points

Ravens vs. Titans money line: Baltimore -275, Tennessee 235

What you need to know about the Ravens

The Ravens fell 23-17 to the New England Patriots this past Sunday. The loss ended a 10-game road winning streak. Baltimore entered the game ranked eighth in the NFL, allowing 102 yards per game. The Ravens surrendered 173 rushing yards, including a career-high 121 to Damien Harris. Injuries have piled up on defense, as linemen Brandon Williams (ankle) and Calais Campbell (calf) are doubtful for Week 11, and cornerback Jimmy Smith (ankle) is questionable.

The Ravens lost to the Titans in the Divisional Round last season, 28-12. Lamar Jackson passed for 365 yards in that meeting. He completed 24 of 34 passes (70.6 pct.) for 249 yards and two TDs and rushed for 55 yards last week. Jackson is aiming for his fifth game in row with 50-plus rushing yards. He ranks second among quarterbacks with 524 rush yards. Willie Snead had five catches for 64 yards and two TDs last week. Baltimore has tied Tennessee in all-time meetings, 10-10.

What you need to know about the Titans

Meanwhile, Tennessee lost 34-17 at home to the Indianapolis Colts last week. It was a key loss for the Titans, as they lost control of the AFC South lead in a head-to-head matchup for the top spot in the division. Tennessee has lost 14 of 19 home matchups with Indianapolis. The Titans lost for the third time in four games as they began the toughest stretch of their season, with the Colts being the first of four straight opponents with winning records. Tennessee was outgained 430-294 by Indianapolis.

Derrick Henry rushed for 103 yards last week. He rushed for 195 yards in the 2019 Divisional Playoff meeting. Henry has 11 TDs (10 rushing) in his past seven games on the road. He ranks second in the NFL with 946 rush yards this season. A.J. Brown has a TD catch in five of his past six games. Kevin Byard has interceptions in three consecutive games vs. Baltimore, including the postseason. Jayon Brown has seven-plus tackles in his past five games.

How to make Ravens vs. Titans picks

