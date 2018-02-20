Report: Eagles will make WRs coach Mike Groh their new offensive coordinator

The Super Bowl champions have a new offensive coordinator.

With Frank Reich now in Indianapolis as the Colts' new head coach, the Philadelphia Eagles were forced to look internally to give Doug Pederson a new right-hand man at the helm of the offensive staff. And, according to ESPN's Tim McManus, they did just that on Tuesday, tabbing wide receivers coach Mike Groh as Reich's replacement.

Longtime running backs coach Duce Staley was reportedly also in the mix for the coordinator job, either as the offensive coordinator or a run-game specialist.

But Groh, who joined the staff in 2017 after serving as the wide receivers coach for the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams, has apparently been deemed the man to most assist Pederson. His work with ex-Bears colleague Alshon Jeffery and former first-round pick Nelson Agholor in 2017 was lauded during Philadelphia's run to Super Bowl LII.