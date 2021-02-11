Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski did plenty of partying together on Wednesday during the Buccaneers' Super Bowl parade, but apparently, after a Super Bowl is about the only time the two teammates ever party together.

During an interview with James Corden on the "The Late Late Show," Gronk was asked if Brady has ever gotten the "full-Gronk" treatment on a night out and it seems that the answer is no, because the quarterback doesn't ever really party at night.

"To tell you the truth, no," Gronk said. "We never really hit it like that, gone out like that. We got a pretty significant age difference if you really think about it. When I got into the NFL, I was 20 years old, he was 32 years old and married. So if you really think about it, he wasn't really going to be hanging out with a 20-year-old that he barely knew and going out on the streets with me and my friends when he's married, 32 years old with a kid. So we've never actually had a night like that before, but we've had a lot of good times and that's all we need. We just need to keep winning and that's our celebration, that's our party right there, scoring touchdowns together."

Of course, if there's one time when Brady loves to party, it's after he wins the Super Bowl and he didn't shy away from showing off his crazy side on Wednesday. As a matter of fact, if you saw him throw the Lombardi Trophy off his boat -- and I'm sure you did -- that pass was headed for Gronk's boat, even though Gronk didn't end up catching it (The trophy-saving reception went to Cameron Brate).

Brady might not be a big fan of going "full-Gronk" at night, but he definitely seems open to partying during the day if the situation calls for it. Not only does he regularly go all-out to celebrate his Super Bowl wins, but he's been known to get pretty wild at the Kentucky Derby.

Of course, it's probably for the best that Brady has never spent a full night partying with Gronk, because I'm not sure he would survive. I mean, the guy was barely standing after just a few hours on the water during the parade.