Sam Darnold has been labeled as questionable for Saturday's divisional round playoff matchup with the San Francisco 49ers. The Seattle Seahawks' starting quarterback was added to Thursday's injury report with an oblique injury.

Darnold confirmed that the injury occurred during the routes on air portion of Thursday's practice. He said he felt some discomfort on his oblique on the left side and decided not to take any risks regarding practice.

"Didn't wanna push it," he said after practice. "Wasn't the day to push it. That was it. Came inside, got some rehab, and feel like I'll be ready to go for Saturday."

Darnold said that there is a "very low percentage" that he isn't on the field for Seattle's first playoff game.

"Probably closer to zero," he said with a slight smile.

Darnold, 28, has been a big key to Seattle's success this season under second-year coach Mike Macdonald. Following a Pro Bowl season with the Vikings last year, Darnold was named to his second straight Pro Bowl this season after throwing for over 4,000 yards and 25 touchdowns in helping lead the 14-3 Seahawks to the NFC's No. 1 seed for the postseason.

Darnold split his two starts this season against the 49ers, throwing for less than 200 yards in both games and not throwing a touchdown pass. He didn't throw any interceptions in those games either while completing 73.5% of his passes.

Sam Darnold SEA • QB • #14 CMP% 67.7 YDs 4048 TD 25 INT 14 YD/Att 8.49 View Profile

If Darnold isn't able to play, the Seahawks would turn the keys of the offense over to Drew Lock, who during Thursday's practice received reps with Seattle's first-team offense. Lock, 29, is a former second-round pick who attempted just three passes during the regular season. He does have 28 career regular season starts under his belt that includes 13 starts in 2020, his second season with the Broncos.

"Drew's been really impressive throughout OTAs and training camp and in his role," Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak said following Thursday's practice. "Started a lot of football games, 28 games in the league. Lot of confidence in Drew. Brought him here for a reason."

While Lock will have to be ready, Darnold has made it clear that he fully expects to be on the field while making his second career postseason start.

"We'll attack it the next couple of days and be ready for Saturday," he said.