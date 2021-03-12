Throughout the majority of the NFL offseason, Deshaun Watson has maintained the stance that he wants to be traded by the Houston Texans. On Thursday, new Texans coach David Culley spoke with the media and revealed that the franchise is planning for the 2021 season as though Watson will be the starting quarterback.

"We are very committed to Deshaun as our quarterback," Culley said on Thursday. "He is our quarterback. He's the only guy we got under contract at this time, right now."

During Friday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson weighed in on the situation and believes that the Texans need to prepare as though Watson will still be with the franchise.

"You never prepare for the worst because there's always time to deal with it when it happens," Samson said. "The reason that David Culley says that there is no contingency plan? What are you going to do? Put in an entire game plan for the backup quarterback. Is that really the direction you want to take? If you're the owner of the Texans, you have spoken to your coach."

Watson is looking to be traded just six months after signing a four-year, $156 million contract extension to remain with the Texans. The franchise has already released star defensive end J.J. Watt this offseason, but doesn't have any plans to trade Watson at the current moment.