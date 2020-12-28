Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick led the Miami Dolphins to a wild win over the Las Vegas Raiders over the weekend after replacing starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the fourth quarter. Now a quarterback controversy has resurfaced in the sunshine state. Head coach Brian Flores says despite the heroic efforts from Fitz-magic on Saturday, Tagovailoa will be the starter for their crucial game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Fitzpatrick's crazy game-winning drive included a no-look pass while his face mask was being grabbed. The play earned praise from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who called it the best no-look pass of all time.

With Fitzpatrick coming in clutch, Flores was asked many questions about his starter going forward, but just said he put in who gave the team the best chance to win and made an analogy to a relief pitcher.

This is not the first quarterback switch this season in Miami. Fitzpatrick started the season behind center, but Tagovailoa, who many have been hopeful will be a franchise quarterback, soon took over the role.

On Monday, CBS Sports HQ analyst David Samson sat down on his podcast, "Nothing Personal with David Samson" to join the conversation and give his thoughts on the Dolphins starter and the baseball comparison.

He first warns everyone to "stay calm please" before giving the background on the Miami QB situation this season.

The podcast host praised the rookie for hitting all the "PR notes" in his post-game interview. Tagovailoa praised Fitzpatrick and commented on how a win is most important and reflected on the learning experience.

While Samson thinks Tagovailoa did an exceptional job with his interview, he thinks football-wise, Tua should stay on the sidelines next week.

"You don't play Tom brady for the first 3.5 quarters and then bring in David Woodley for the second half of the fourth quarter because 'he's my ninth inning guy.' Football doesn't have openers and closers," Samson said. "When you're a starter you start and play through the whole game."

If the reason Tagovailoa was benched is because he didn't give the team the best chance to win at that point in time, then he is lower in the depth chart than Fitzpatrick, Samson says.

"If I'm the Dolphins, I'm starting Fitzpatrick," the former Miami Marlins president says, but Samson predicts they'll stay by their word and go with Tagovailoa, throwing in the possibility of the Fins missing the playoffs.