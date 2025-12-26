It doesn't get much better than Sunday's showdown in Charlotte between the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers.

With a win, Seattle (12-3) can get one step closer towards clinching the NFC's No. 1 seed and the playoff bye that comes with it. The Seahawks are in this position after pulling off an improbable, come-from-behind win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16.

Carolina (8-7) can stay ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South standings if they are able to defeat the Seahawks. The Panthers are currently holding onto the NFC's No. 4 seed after recording a 23-20 win over the Buccaneers last Sunday.

Where to watch Seahawks vs. Panthers live

Date: Sunday, Dec. 28 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 28 | 1 p.m. ET Location: Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

FOX | Fubo (try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Seahawks -7, O/U 42.5 (via DraftKings)

Seahawks vs. Panthers: Need to know

Tough to beat. It's hard to find a weakness on Seattle's team. They're currently No. 3 in the league in scoring, second in points allowed, and have one of the league's top returners in Rashid Shaheed, who made the Pro Bowl less than a week after returning a punt 58 yards for a score during Seattle's win over Los Angeles.

It's hard to find a weakness on Seattle's team. They're currently No. 3 in the league in scoring, second in points allowed, and have one of the league's top returners in Rashid Shaheed, who made the Pro Bowl less than a week after returning a punt 58 yards for a score during Seattle's win over Los Angeles. Elite WR. This has been a breakout season for former first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who currently leads the NFL with 1,637 receiving yards. He's built a quick rapport this season with new quarterback Sam Darnold, who was just named to his second straight Pro Bowl.

This has been a breakout season for former first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who currently leads the NFL with 1,637 receiving yards. He's built a quick rapport this season with new quarterback Sam Darnold, who was just named to his second straight Pro Bowl. Just being Ernest. Seattle's defense has gotten stellar play this year from several players, especially linebacker Ernest Jones. Despite missing two games, Jones leads the team with 116 tackles and five interceptions. He had two interceptions -- including a pick-six -- during Seattle's Week 13 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Seattle's defense has gotten stellar play this year from several players, especially linebacker Ernest Jones. Despite missing two games, Jones leads the team with 116 tackles and five interceptions. He had two interceptions -- including a pick-six -- during Seattle's Week 13 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Third-down woes. If the Seahawks have an Achilles heel, it's their third-down offense as they are currently 23rd in the league in that area. Fortunately for them, they'll be facing a Panthers defense that is 30th in the league on third down.

If the Seahawks have an Achilles heel, it's their third-down offense as they are currently 23rd in the league in that area. Fortunately for them, they'll be facing a Panthers defense that is 30th in the league on third down. Ground and pound? A strength of for a large portion of the season, the Panthers' running game hasn't been as good in recent weeks. Rico Dowdle recently crossed the 1,000-yard barrier, but he hasn't rushed for over 58 yards in six weeks. Chuba Hubbard, who had a season-high 83 rushing yards during the Panthers' Week 13 win over the Rams, has toted the rock just 14 times over the past two games.

A strength of for a large portion of the season, the Panthers' running game hasn't been as good in recent weeks. Rico Dowdle recently crossed the 1,000-yard barrier, but he hasn't rushed for over 58 yards in six weeks. Chuba Hubbard, who had a season-high 83 rushing yards during the Panthers' Week 13 win over the Rams, has toted the rock just 14 times over the past two games. Emerging rookie. Panthers rookie wideout Tetairoa McMillan has quietly been having a highly-successful rookie season. His 924 receiving yards is nearly 600 more yards than Carolina's second leading receiver.

Panthers rookie wideout Tetairoa McMillan has quietly been having a highly-successful rookie season. His 924 receiving yards is nearly 600 more yards than Carolina's second leading receiver. Stingy secondary. Carolina's defense has been led by cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson. The duo has combined to record eight interceptions, with Horn having a team-high five picks. Jackson's 17 pass breakups leads the entire league.

Seahawks vs. Panthers prediction, pick

On paper, this should be a win for the Seahawks, who are trying to secure the top seed in the playoffs first the first time since 2014. That being said, the Panthers' 2025 season has largely been defined by upset wins over teams considered superior. I'm baking on that happening again on Sunday, largely because of Carolina's opportunistic defense and the reliable play of quarterback Bryce Young. Pick: Panthers +7, Under 42.5