The Seattle Seahawks will go up for sale after Super LX against the New England Patriots, according to a report from ESPN on Friday. The Seahawks and the Portland Trail Blazers have been owned by Paul G. Allen's estate since the former owner of both franchises died of cancer in 2018. However, a spokesman for the estate refuted those claims on Friday.

"We don't comment on rumors or speculation, and the team is not for sale. We've already said that will change at some point per Paul's wishes, but I have no news to share. Our focus right now is winning the Super Bowl and completing the sale of the Portland Trail Blazers in the coming months."

Allen's sister, Jody, has controlled both franchises in nine years since his death. In August, Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon reached an agreement to buy the Trail Blazers from Allen's estate. Closing date and sale terms were not disclosed at the time, ESPN reported that the Trail Blazers were worth an estimated $4 billion.

If the Seahawks are indeed put for sale after the Super Bowl, it would mark the first time in the Super Bowl era that the entirety of a team that played in the title game would be up for sale shortly after. ESPN reported that one team executive mentioned that the sale could reach between $7 to $8 billion.

A sale that high would set a new NFL record. The Washington Commanders hold that mark after going for over $6 billion to the Josh Harris-led group in 2023.

Some of the largest team sales in Northern American sports have come during the 2020s. Harris and company broke the record that was set by Walton-Penner group in 2022 when they purchased the Broncos for $4.65 billion. Mat Ishbia, the CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage, purchased the Phoenix Suns and the Phoenix Mercury for $4 billion.

This past summer, the Los Angeles Lakers were sold for a reported price tag of $10 billion, which was the largest sale in NBA and North American sports history.