The Jacksonville Jaguars released cornerback Shaquill Griffin on Wednesday, the team announced. Griffin was fully cleared medically, according to theScore. The release and medical clearance paves the way for Griffin to get lots of attention as he hits the free agency market as one of the top players at his position.

The 27-year-old has a year left on the contract he signed with the team in 2021. It was a three-year, $40 million deal with a $12 million signing bonus and $29 million guaranteed. With the release, the Jaguars will save $13.1 million against the cap with $4 million in dead cap money, per Yahoo Sports.

Last season, Griffin played just five games due to a back injury. In those five games, he had 29 combined tackles, 23 solo tackles, a 65.6 percent completion percentage against him, with 21 completions on 32 targets, allowing for 252 yards.

Griffin was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 2017 in the third round with the No. 90 overall pick. He remained in Seattle for four years, before joining the Jaguars. With the Seahawks, he made 53 starts, played in 57 total games and had six interceptions.