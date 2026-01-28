Rapper Cardi B is from the Bronx and this season the New York native finds herself rooting for her hometown team's rival. Cardi B began dating New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs last spring and has since become a prominent character in Patriots Nation.

Another prominent character is quarterback Drake Maye's wife, Ann Michael Maye, who has quickly become a fan favorite. She went viral by baking sweet treats and recording her recipes over the holidays in a series she called "Bakemas." Patriots Nation flocks to her comment section to show their affection for who they call the queen of New England. Fans point out her humble nature, great game day outfits and appreciate her love story with No. 10, who she has dated since they were in middle school.

While Ann Michael has been a Patriots fan for the last two years, since her husband was drafted No. 3 overall in 2024, Cardi B is newer to the scene.

The rapper frequented Patriots games this season, often spotted with team owner Robert Kraft. She also consistently takes to social media to show her support for the Super Bowl bound squad, live tweeting games and posting videos. Cardi B does the team's signature touchdown dance, especially when Diggs has a big play, and is very vocal with her newfound fandom, shouting out the team any chance she gets.

One of the games she attended this season was the team's AFC Championship Game at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. The Patriots defeated the Broncos, 10-7, in a snowy defense-heavy showdown. With her Birkin in hand and an AFC Champion hat, Cardi took to the field after the game and her excitement was palpable.

Yelling the team's phrase "We all we got, we all we need," and taking interviews with on-field reporters, she discussed how much Diggs has worked to come back from an ACL injury and get to this point.

"That's what I'm talking about! We're going to the Super Bowl. Oh my God," she said after the team secured a ticket to their 10th Super Bowl in franchise history.

There is little doubt that she will be at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California when the Patriots take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, February 8.

Despite being from New York, Cardi has also mentioned being a Boston Red Sox fan.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs' timeline

The two were spotted in May of 2025 and then became Instagram official in April.

Cardi B announced that she was pregnant with her fourth child, and first with Diggs, on September 17, 2025 and announced the birth of their son on November 4, 2025. The rapper has three other children, two daughters and one son, with her ex-husband and fellow rapper Offset.

Diggs has two different children with two women and reportedly became the father to four other children, including Cardi B's, in 2025.

Cardi B's career

Cardi B is not just one of the most successful female rappers of all time, she is one of the most successful rappers of any gender. She has the most number-one singles on the Billboard Hot 100 for a female rapper. She is the only female rapper to have multiple solo number one hits.

She first came on the scene in of 2015 when she became a cast member on Love and Hip Hop: New York. Her first major record label contract was in February of 2017 with Atlantic Records and a few months later was nominated for Best New Artist and Best Female Hip-Hop Artist at the BET Hip Hop Awards.

In June of 2017 her debut single "Bodak Yellow" became her breakout hit, peaking at No. 1 and becoming the first female rapper to have a solo No. 1 since Lauryn Hill in 1998. The song put her on the map, became certified Diamond, earned her two Grammy nominations and was single of the Year at the BET Hip Hop Awards.

Her nexts hits, "No Limit" and "MotorSport" were collaborations and also made history, making her the first female rapper to have three songs in the top 10 of the Hot 100.

Cardi B's other hits include "I Like It," "Girls Like You," "Finesse" and "Be Careful." Her latest album "Am I the Drama?" dropped in 2025. Over her career she's been nominated for 264 awards and has 165 total wins.

She made her film debut in Hustlers in 2019.

Super Bowl halftime show performance?

Bad Bunny is set to headline the Super Bowl LX halftime show and even before the Patriots made it, Cardi B was one of the names in the conversation of special guests for the performance. Cardi B and Bad Bunny have worked together in the past on the song "I Like It" with J Balvin.

Many fans are now hoping a Patriots Super Bowl appearance will increase Cardi's chances of joining on stage, though she may want to focus on being a fan rather than having to work.

Cardi B is on the performers list for the 68th Grammy Awards, broadcasting on CBS on Sunday, February 1. Diggs won't be joining her on the red carpet, since he'll be busy preparing for the biggest game of his life, but maybe Cardi will drop some hints about whether she will be a performer at the Super Bowl as well.