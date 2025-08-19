EAGAN, Minn. -- It's safe to say there's a lot riding on J.J. McCarthy in Minnesota. The Vikings won 14 games and flirted with the NFC's No. 1 playoff seed a year ago. Instead of paying big bucks to retain the quarterback who led that charge, or courting the aging Aaron Rodgers as Brett Favre 2.0, they pushed all their chips on the young man handpicked to be the future.

Except now McCarthy, 22, isn't just a symbol of long-term hope. He is the present.

He is the signal-caller tasked -- right here, right now -- with meeting all kinds of lofty expectations. That includes validating his selection as the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. It includes proving team brass right for their refusal to shell out lucrative money to more proven arms like Kirk Cousins and Sam Darnold in consecutive offseasons. And, most of all, it includes advancing the postseason aspirations of a roster full of win-now veterans, from Justin Jefferson to Harrison Smith.

On one hand, McCarthy couldn't have a better opportunity to fill the shoes required:

His coach, Kevin O'Connell, is a beloved leader whose greatest strength is maximizing the men at his disposal

Jefferson, Aaron Jones, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson give McCarthy elite playmakers across the lineup. The offensive line is also deeper than in years past.

And then there's the Brian Flores-led defense, a takeaway machine in 2024 that boasts exotic blitzes, its own fortified front and versatile personnel at every level.

In other words, McCarthy is set to debut amid the infrastructure of a contender.

"[The] roster is built for him to not feel like he has to be Superman," Vikings captain Josh Metellus told CBS Sports. "So he just has to go out there and do what 'KO' tells him to do and let his personality, his play, elevate the offense, not go out there thinking he has to make everybody miss and throw the ball 90 yards down the field. He just has to stick to the scheme, trust his coaches and let everything else take over."

The truth is just a touch more complicated. Addison, for example, will miss the opening three games of the 2025 season due to suspension. Jefferson has watched practice most of the summer due to hamstring soreness. Big men Ryan Kelly and Will Fries will be making their first starts in purple alongside left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who's still working his way back from a torn ACL. There's plenty of reason to believe there will be growing pains in the greater operation, meaning McCarthy won't be getting a situation so flawless it requires nothing more of him than to simply take the snap and find his first read.

Still, at least on paper, the supporting cast has it all. And not every team has the luxury of deploying its hopeful face of the franchise at the same time the rest of the club is built to compete. This feels much more like a Green Bay Packers situation, where the keys are turned over to the new gunslinger with the engine already revved. It's a testament to the forward-thinking designs of general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. It's also partly the reason Adofo-Mensah opted for McCarthy over, say, a bigger-name gamble like Rodgers for 2025; he's trying to win now while ushering in the long-term answer.

It still begs the most important question of all: What is J.J. McCarthy?

Truth is, that's a question that can only be answered in the thick of an NFL season. When the lights are bright. When the pass rush is live. When the Vikings are trailing by three in the fourth quarter on the road and O'Connell needs his man to uncork a tight spiral. That may well be where McCarthy has an edge, given his knack for situational proficiency at Michigan, where he controlled the ball in big spots and helped Jim Harbaugh claim a national championship. Still, it's a projection until push comes to shove at the pro level. Which is why so many have been laser-focused on what McCarthy's done -- or not done -- this summer.

A year after he flashed composure working behind Darnold as a rookie, only to then sit out his entire first season with a torn meniscus, how has McCarthy fared in his first offseason as the Vikings' unchallenged starter? Let's play fact and fiction for one of the biggest storylines of the NFC North, identifying the promise and concerns of the division's newest No. 1:

Composed and confident: 'He's always talkin' smack'

If there's one thing that can't be disputed, it's that McCarthy has won over the locker room with his personality and preparation. He looks as young as he is, if not younger, and that youthful spirit comes through in his deliberately positive presentation. But teammates rave about the polish of his everyday routine -- the unwavering confidence and commitment to detail.

"He looks young, but for some reason when we're out on the field he matures up," Vikings cornerback Isaiah Rodgers told CBS Sports this summer. "Any penalties, any [miscues], he's telling the team, 'Lock in, we can't have those type of things.' Those are the type of things you need from a quarterback. ... He's a dawg, too. He's always talkin' smack. It's the dawg in him. He'll come over to the DBs and talk smack."

Defensive captain Josh Metellus, who also came out of Michigan, attributed some of McCarthy's comfortability to Harbaugh, arguing the longtime coach instilled a "pro mindset ... in us from 18 years old."

"When [J.J.] was able to come in here, learning how to be a pro wasn't his focus," Metellus explained. "It was more about learning the scheme and learning how to develop as a quarterback. ... He's a leader, he does things the right way. ... A big thing about J.J. is a mindset of, it doesn't have to be perfect every day, but you have to get better every day. I don't think we've had a time where the offense can't line up, or a snap-count issue. Everybody's been pretty much dialed in, and that's a testament to the quarterback. ... When you've been around guys like Kirk Cousins, Sam Darnold, to see a young guy who's 22 years old and have that same mindset ... it's honestly special."

Defensive lineman Javon Hargrave compared McCarthy's posture to that of former San Francisco 49ers teammate Brock Purdy, who led his team to a Super Bowl at age 24: "I think that's a big thing in this league, just having a lot of confidence in yourself. There's a lot of confidence in him."

Underrated arm: 'He's got a zip on it'

McCarthy's poise shouldn't be downplayed. Some highly touted quarterback prospects have otherworldly gifts, only to see them washed out by a lack of stability. And yet, it's fair to wonder: Does J.J. offer more than a bubbly personality and big-game college resume? Does he have difference-making tools as a passer?

If Darnold could launch it deep and Cousins could pick defenses apart as a play-action precision thrower, does McCarthy offer more than just the ability to play within a given system? His pre-draft scouting report from NFL Media emphasized situational efficiency and competitive edge over elite athletic traits, but how has he fared working against Vikings starters (and other opponents) throughout the spring and summer?

"He can throw," cornerback Isaiah Rodgers told CBS Sports. "He can throw. And by that I mean he's got a zip on it."

That was perhaps most evident when McCarthy worked against the New England Patriots defense in joint practices. Mike Vrabel's new-look unit, featuring pricey additions like Milton Williams and Harold Landry Jr. up front, was without star cornerback Christian Gonzalez due to injury. But McCarthy was also without his top target in Jefferson, and that didn't stop him from stretching the field with darts to Addison and Jones. As with most camp highlights, you could argue a few of McCarthy's bombs wouldn't have unfolded in a real game, when would-be sacks aren't simply shrugged off, but regardless, the young man passed the eye test in terms of downfield velocity; it was clear he's got the stuff to make every throw necessary.

Boosting his passing acumen is the fact he can move with relative ease. Darnold could shift around the pocket, and Cousins was good for a clean rollout, but McCarthy can actually glide. We're not talking about Lamar Jackson here. But even coming off the 2024 knee surgeries, it's apparent in McCarthy the Vikings have their first actual threat to scramble or legitimately extend plays since ... Josh Dobbs' short-lived stint as a Cousins replacement?

Offseason report: McCarthy's highs and lows

So how have McCarthy's physical and mental attributes translated to the field this offseason?

Minicamp: Cautious and controlled

The spring was all about easing McCarthy into the top gig, or so it seemed. Minicamp saw the young man particularly patient in team drills, often to the point he would've been swallowed up by a real pass rush in a live game. Whether by O'Connell's directive, his own choice or a combination of both, McCarthy appeared to emphasize slower, high-percentage completions over rapid downfield strikes.

Start of training camp: Mobile but hurried

The first day of fully padded practice marked a big change in McCarthy's offseason. His pocket philosophy seemed largely the same, with an emphasis on playing on-script. The only difference was that he had a ferocious Vikings pass rush in his face. McCarthy moved well in response, but he was all but suffocated inside the pocket. This resulted in a slew of called sacks, as well as some signs of a rushed process, including a fumbled snap and a near-pick on a cross-body throw. McCarthy wasn't without some success, though, teasing his passing zip with a few tight sideline shots.

Thick of training camp: Uneven but splashy

The Patriots' arrival for joint practice arguably marked the peak of the offseason program for McCarthy, with a real opponent in town to offer new looks in live action. It happened to produce some of the quarterback's best work. After an erratic opening day against New England, J.J. all but matched, if not exceeded, fellow 2024 first-rounder Drake Maye in big-play touch. There were a few glaring misses, such as a sailed loft to a wide-open Hockenson, but McCarthy was sharp in red-zone drills and increasingly comfortable airing it out down the sidelines, especially while targeting Addison.

Final verdict: Is McCarthy ready to roll?

So what's the deal then? What can Vikings fans expect from the new guy? Let's first dispel the outside notion, mostly floated at the start of camp, when the pads popped and the Flores defense reigned supreme, that McCarthy is struggling as Minnesota's top quarterback. "Struggling" is much too strong a word to describe J.J.'s offseason, especially in light of the fact it's his first full offseason exclusively taking starter reps.

Has McCarthy been uneven? Occasionally hesitant or jumpy in the pocket? Intermittently off-target to open receivers? Yes. He's not been a model of perfection. He's looked, in many ways, like a rookie quarterback learning the ropes. The key is he's also looked like a first-round rookie quarterback. Meaning the hiccups have been balanced out by promise -- a needle-threading deep shot here, an elusive step away from pressure there, and plenty of visible chemistry with vets like Jones and Addison.

Where does that leave the team entering 2025? Well, it might be a disappointment to find ourselves back at square one after such a lengthy assessment, but the truth really lies in the forthcoming drama of the NFL season.

We won't know the ceiling of a McCarthy-led Vikings squad until the quarterback takes meaningful snaps -- which, as a friendly reminder, will also be the very first official snaps of his pro career. What we can know, after observing his offseason, is that the Vikings do not appear to be in dire straits under center. This isn't a raw prospect in terms of arm talent and pro-level resolve. It's a guy who appears equipped to do everything at a high level. The question is whether he can do it consistently.

Isn't that obvious, you say? Shouldn't that be the base-level expectation for a guy drafted 10th overall just a year ago? Maybe. Maybe not. Look at, say, the Indianapolis Colts, who spent the fourth overall pick on Anthony Richardson just two years ago and are already knee-deep in a competition designed to potentially replace him. Just because you make a premium investment at quarterback doesn't mean you have an answer. The nice thing about McCarthy, even after a lost rookie season, is the fact he looks the part both mentally and physically going into his first audition as the face of the Vikings.

Now comes what should be the hardest part: carrying the progression of the offseason into the real season and growing on the fly, all while Vikings Nation tunes in each week expecting a linear climb to playoff contention.

McCarthy has the moxie to handle this. He might also have the necessary weapons at his disposal. Will it be enough to conquer a tough schedule in the talented NFC North? To provide instant gratification to a front office that's actually sought the opposite in parting with proven, more expensive veterans at the position? We'll say this: Even if McCarthy can't match Darnold's 30 touchdowns from a year ago, you can bet everyone in Minnesota -- the coaches, the executives, the players and the fans -- will throw their support behind him if he finds a way to finish in a way that neither Darnold nor Cousins nor, well, most Vikings quarterbacks ever did.

And there's reason to believe, based off both his college career and limited camp/preseason snaps against other teams, that most of McCarthy's appeal is in his immeasurable knack for elevating play in critical situations. We're fresh off an NFL season in which the ultimate trophy was given not to the splashiest or sexiest quarterback but the one who came up big when he was needed most. If McCarthy can bring just a taste of that reality to the Midwest, the Vikings will have a winner on their hands. And no one -- not a soul -- will care whether he went 7-for-7 in one-on-ones at training camp.