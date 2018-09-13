Tom Brady receives a hilariously low trash-talking grade from Rob Gronkowski

If Jalen Ramsey or any other Jaguars player decides to start jawing at Tom Brady on Sunday, the Patriots quarterback sounds like he'll be ready to fire back.

Although the 41-year-old doesn't talk too much trash off the field, apparently, he's a big fan of talking smack on the field. As a matter of fact, don't be surprised if Brady starts jawing at a few Jaguars players this week and that's because he's a firm believer that some friendly trash-talking can elevate your game.

"I think it raises everybody's game as long as it doesn't get to the point where you do something stupid," Brady said Wednesday, via quotes provided by the Patriots. "I mean, I think emotion in football is critical, and I think you have to have the energy and emotion. Because, I mean, it's a game of poise certainly, but it's also a game of just cutting it loose, and that's got to be a lot of confidence, a lot of trust in the people that are next to you so you can go be really free of what you're doing to go play a very anticipatory sport."

Brady also added that "playing with energy and enthusiasm" are both part of his game.

Of course, if Brady does decide to do any trash-talking, things could get a little awkward on the field and that's because, apparently, he's not a good trash-talker.

Rob Gronkowski was asked to rate Brady's trash-talking ability on Wednesday and, well, he gave him the lowest grade possible.

"One out of 10," Gronk said.

Ouch. With that kind of grade, Gronk is basically trash-talking Brady's ability to trash-talk.

So why is Brady such a bad trash-talker?

"He's focused always," Gronk said. "He gets going sometimes out on the field, I've seen him. Depending on the game, depending on the situation, where he is compared to the defensive players. He hands off the ball, he's 10 yards back, so it's not like he can really get after it."

Despite Gronk's comments, the Patriots tight end did note that there's one very specific time when Brady brings his trash-talking 'A' game.

"I would say usually on his QB sneaks is when he talks trash if he does," Gronk said.

As for Gronk, it will be interesting to see if he brings his trash-talking 'A' game on Sunday. After all, he'll be on the same field as Ramsey, who spent time this offseason talking smack about the Patriots tight end. Gronk was asked about the smack talk on Wednesday, but wasn't really interested in returning fire.

The showdown between the Patriots and Jaguars kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday and will be televised by CBS.