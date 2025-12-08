The 4-9 Cincinnati Bengals are playing for their playoff lives, but they will have to find a way to win the AFC North without one of their most important defensive playmakers. Pass rusher Trey Hendrickson is set to undergo core muscle surgery, and could be sidelined around six weeks, according to ESPN. The issue has not corrected itself with rest and rehab, which reportedly has Hendrickson turning to surgery.

Hendrickson has not played since Week 8 with what the team has called a hip/pelvis injury. In seven games played this season, he has recorded 16 tackles, eight QB hits, four sacks and three tackles for loss. Hendrickson led the NFL in sacks last season with 17.5, and became just the fifth player in NFL history to record 17 sacks in back-to-back seasons. He recorded 49% of the Bengals' sacks last season, which was the highest rate in the NFL and the eighth-highest percentage in NFL history. Cincinnati had the NFL's leader in passing yards with Joe Burrow, the NFL's leader in receiving yards with Ja'Marr Chase and the sack king in Hendrickson, yet still missed the playoffs.

After yet another contract-related standoff this offseason, Hendrickson agreed to accept a $14 million raise in August to bring his 2025 salary to $30 million. It's possible he has played his last down with the Bengals, as the 31-year-old is set to hit free agency.

Following the Week 14 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Bengals are going to need some help to make the postseason. The 7-6 Pittsburgh Steelers have a 73% chance to win the AFC North, while the Bengals have a 3.1% chance to capture the division and make the playoffs, according to SportsLine. Cincinnati closes out the year hosting the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, at the Miami Dolphins in Week 16, vs. the Arizona Cardinals in Week 17 and vs. the Cleveland Browns in Week 18.