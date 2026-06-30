Tyreek Hill landing spots: Chiefs reunion among best fits for injured star WR

Tyreek Hill was one of the NFL's most electrifying playmakers through his first 10 seasons (2016-25) before disaster struck in Week 4 of last season.

Hill, whose 28 touchdowns of 50 yards or more rank as the fourth-most in NFL history, went down with a torn ACL and a dislocated knee on Sept. 29 in a 27-21 Week 4 win over the New York Jets. That gruesome knee injury helped push the Miami Dolphins into a rebuild and regime change. They released him in February and hired both a new coach (Jeff Hafley) and a new general manager (Jon-Eric Sullivan).

At the age of 32, Hill appears to be grinding his way back to playing NFL football. He posted on June 21 that he is going to create a mini-documentary series about his injury recovery journey. Hill's second episode in the series, which was released Monday, showed footage of him at a check-up with his doctor, during which he is told he's making good progress.

It's likely that any NFL team interested in Hill's services will wait to sign him until the 2010s All-Decade team wide receiver feels like he can clear a physical examination. That may not be until after the preseason is over or into the start of the 2026 season, given the complexity of a simultaneous ACL tear and knee dislocation.

What teams could be interested in Hill's services? Let's take a look at five landing spots for one of the NFL's most prolific deep ball pass catchers.

Kansas City Chiefs

This is the most obvious one, of course: a reunion with three-time Super Bowl MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes and future Hall of Fame coach Andy Reid. Both sides need each other. Hill needs an NFL home, and the Chiefs are hurting for playmaking at the wide receiver position.

They literally haven't had a true No. 1 receiver since Hill last suited up for Kansas City in 2021. In his final two seasons with the Chiefs, Hill amassed more than 25% of the team's receiving yards. Tight end Travis Kelce leads the Chiefs with a 22.7% share of Kansas City's receiving yards since 2022, while the closest wide receiver is Rashee Rice and his 10.2% share. Rice is recovering from a knee procedure this offseason, in which the first month of his rehab occurred in a Dallas County jail following a probation violation. Hill and the Chiefs make too much sense as a match.

Percentage of Chiefs' receiving yards, since 2022 Receiving Yards Pct Travis Kelce 22.7% Rashee Rice 10.2% JuJu Smith-Schuster 8.6% Noah Gray 6.9% Xavier Worthy 6.6%

* Kansas City traded Hill to the Miami Dolphins during the 2022 offseason

Baltimore Ravens

Two-time NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson needs playmaking help. Outside of Zay Flowers (1,211 receiving yards in 2025), no one else on the Baltimore Ravens recorded more than 450 yards receiving in 2025. That's bleak. Isaiah Likely is now a New York Giant. Rashod Bateman has yet to crack 800 receiving yards in a season despite being five years into his pro career: his big leap probably isn't coming. Plus, three-time Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews will be 31 by the time the season rolls around, fresh off producing a career-low 422 yards receiving despite playing in all 17 games.

Hill could provide a shot of explosiveness that the Ravens simply don't have right now, even after his gruesome knee injury.

Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels needs a reliable No. 2 option to complement two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terry McLaurin. Deebo Samuel was never a burner, and he remains a free agent after leading the Commanders in catches (72), receiving yards (727) and receiving touchdowns (five) in 2025. Hill could be an ideal depth threat in 2026, and someone 2026 third-round pick Antonio Williams could stand to learn from.

Atlanta Falcons

Hill could easily leapfrog Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus to be WR2 for the Atlanta Falcons behind only Drake London. He also became the first player in NFL history with multiple 1,700-yard receiving seasons after his first two seasons catching passes from Tua Tagovailoa in 2022 and 2023, and Tagovailoa is now in Atlanta. Even if Michael Penix Jr. ends up starting the vast majority of the games, Hill has plenty of reps banked catching passes from a left-handed quarterback, thanks to his four seasons in Miami with Tagovailoa.

Los Angeles Rams

The world has seen what prime Hill looked like in Mike McDaniel's offense with the Dolphins. With the Los Angeles Rams all in for another Super Bowl pursuit in 2026 following the trade for 2025 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, why not add Hill too? He wouldn't have to be heavily relied on while playing alongside 2025 NFL receptions leader Puka Nacua and 2025 NFL receiving touchdowns leader Davante Adams. McVay and 2025 NFL MVP quarterback Matthew Stafford could simply dial up a few shot plays for Hill every now and then while otherwise maximizing the threat of speed to create space for everyone else.

The Rams have $18.8 million in cap space at the moment, per OverTheCap.com, and that should be enough to sign Hill to a one-year deal after the injuries he suffered last season.