Vikings on the verge doing something no Super Bowl host team has ever done

The Super Bowl has existed for 51 years and in that time, no team has ever gotten to play the game in their home stadium. However, that streak could finally be coming to an end this year thanks to the Vikings.

The playoffs haven't even started and the Vikings are already on the verge of doing something that no other team has ever done in a year where they host the Super Bowl: Earn a first-round bye.

If the Vikings beat the Bears on Sunday, they'll be the first team in the Super Bowl era to earn a first-round bye in the same season that they're hosting the NFL's biggest game.

The fact that the Vikings are even in the playoffs is something that almost never happens in a year when a team is hosting the Super Bowl. Maybe it's a Super Bowl hosting jinx, but only seven teams in NFL history have made the playoffs in a season where their city was hosting the Super Bowl.

Of the host teams that made the postseason -- the Dolphins (1970, '78, '94, '98), Buccaneers (2000), Cardinals (2014) and Texans (2016) -- only one of them won their division, and none of them received a first-round bye. Those seven teams went a combined 2-7 in postseason play and none made it to a conference championship game.

This means that if the Vikings win Sunday, they would be the first team to get a bye, and then if they were to win their first playoff game, they'd also become the first host team in NFL history to make it to the conference title game.

If the Vikings keep advancing, the could turn into a minor headache for the NFL. The league usually takes over the Super Bowl stadium roughly five weeks before the game is played, but that could be cut down to as little as two weeks if the Vikings were to host the NFC title game.

By the way, two teams in NFL history did get to play the Super Bowl in their home market, but not in their home stadium. After spending the season at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the Rams made it to Super Bowl XIV, which was played at the nearby Rose Bowl. Of course, being close to home didn't actually help the Rams as they lost 31-19 to the Steelers.

The other team that got to play close to home was the 1984 San Francisco 49ers. In Super Bowl XIX, the 49ers beat the Dolphins 38-16 in a game that was played at Stanford Stadium, which was less than 30 miles away from their Candlestick Park home.