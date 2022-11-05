Taylor Heinicke and the surprising Washington Commanders (4-4) return home this week to take on Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (6-1) at FedEx Field in a key Week 9 NFC matchup. Washington is coming off a thrilling come from behind 17-16 road win over the Indianapolis Colts and have won three straight. Minnesota is riding a five-game winning streak and beat the Arizona Cardinals 34-26 in Week 8. The Vikings are 3-4 against the spread, while the Commanders are 4-4 ATS in 2022.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET. Minnesota is favored by 3 points in the latest Commanders vs. Vikings odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 43.5. Before making any Vikings vs. Commanders picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the proven simulation model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 148-107 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Commanders vs. Vikings and just locked in its picks and NFL Week 9 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Vikings vs. Commanders:

Commanders vs. Vikings spread: Vikings -3

Commanders vs. Vikings over/under: 43.5 points

Commanders vs. Vikings money line: Washington +143, Minnesota -170

Commanders vs. Vikings picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Commanders

It was a tight contest that could have gone either way, but Washington made off with a 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts this past Sunday. Heinicke was slinging it as he passed for 279 yards and one touchdowns in addition to punching in a rushing touchdown. Washington's victory came on a 1-yard rush from Heinicke with only 0:26 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Heinicke has provided a shot of life to the Commanders, leading them back into the thick of the NFC playoff race with back-to-back impressive wins over the Packers and Colts. In his two starts in place of Carson Wentz, Heinicke, a former undrafted free agent, has completed 43 of 64 passes for 480 yards, three touchdowns, two interceptions and a quarterback rating of 91.9. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin has thrived with Heinicke under center, catching 11 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown in Washington's last two games.

What you need to know about the Vikings

Meanwhile, Minnesota was able to grind out a solid victory over the Arizona Cardinals this past Sunday, winning 34-26. Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook looked sharp as he rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. This was the first time Cook has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year. For the season, Cook has rushed for 561 yards and five touchdowns on 114 carries and caught 17 passes for 110 yards through the air.

All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson is having another stellar season for the Vikings. The former LSU star ranks third in the NFL in receiving yards (752) and fifth in receptions (52). Jefferson hasn't found the end zone since Week 1 when he recorded two touchdown receptions in Minnesota's 23-7 win over the Green Bay Packers.

How to make Vikings vs. Commanders picks

The model has simulated Commanders vs. Vikings 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over on the point total, and it also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Vikings vs. Commanders? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to find out which side of the Commanders vs. Vikings spread you should be all over, all from the model on a 148-107 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.