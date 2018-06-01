Virginia Tech's Adonis Alexander ruled ineligible, declares for NFL Supplemental Draft
Alexander declared for the Supplemental Draft after being ruled academically ineligible
More than a month after the 2018 NFL Draft, one more highly touted prospect announced his intention to enter the NFL this summer. On Friday, Virginia Tech cornerback Adonis Alexander revealed that he's applying for the NFL Supplemental Draft after being ruled academically ineligible for the upcoming college football season.
In a statement, Alexander wrote that he "received positive feedback from the NFL" after last season, but chose to return to Virginia Tech because he wanted to "make a run at the National Championship with my brothers." However, after being ruled academically ineligible, for which he took "full responsibility," he's setting his sights on the NFL.
For teams in need of a cornerback, they'll have a chance to draft a highly touted prospect a year earlier than expected. If a team does decide to use a draft pick on him in the supplemental draft, they'll be forced to part ways with a 2019 draft pick.
Here's how the process works, per NFL operations:
In July, the league may hold one supplemental draft for players whose eligibility has changed since the NFL Draft. A player may not bypass the NFL Draft to be eligible for the supplemental draft. Teams do not have to participate in the supplemental draft; if they choose to do so, they may bid for the player by telling the league the round in which they would like to take a specific player. If no other club bids on that player, they are awarded the player and lose a pick in the following year's NFL Draft that corresponds with the round in which they were awarded the player. If multiple teams submit bids for the player, the highest bidder is awarded that player and loses the corresponding draft pick.
According to NFL.com, a player hasn't been taken in the supplemental draft since the Rams used a fifth-round pick on Isaiah Battle in 2015. Josh Gordon in 2012, when the Browns used a second-round pick on the talented receiver, is the other recent case of a player getting picked in the supplemental draft.
It might be rare for a player to be taken in the supplemental draft, but Alexander is expected to get drafted. Our draft writer, Chris Trapasso, sees him going somewhere in Rounds 5-7.
Here's his most recent scouting report on him:
Very tall, somewhat lanky outside, man-to-man cornerback with some experience breaking on the ball in zone. His 2016 film was considerably better than 2017. Last season, he was often fooled by double moves and wasn't as fast downfield as he was the previous season. Average change-of-direction skills. Flashes good run-support willingness but not consistent in that area. The same goes for his motor. Length will allow him to get his hands on some passes when there's separation. Will struggle with faster and/or quicker wide receivers at the next level.
During his three-year college career, Alexander recorded seven interceptions, 17 passes defended, 91 solo tackles, and one sack.
