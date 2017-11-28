WATCH: Giants' Eli Manning fights back tears as he discusses getting benched
Manning got benched for Geno Smith on Tuesday, which could end his time in New York
The Eli Manning era in New York might just be over. On Tuesday, the 2-9 free-falling Giants benched Manning for Geno Smith (and maybe rookie Davis Webb down the line), which ends his consecutive starts streak at 210 and places his future with the Giants in serious jeopardy.
After the decision was announced, Manning met with reporters to discuss the move. Understandably so, he looked to be on the verge of tears.
"It's hard," he said. "Hard day to handle this. But I'll hang in there and figure it out."
That's a heartbreaking watch, because Manning's career with the Giants shouldn't end with him getting benched for Geno Smith during a 2-9 season. Manning never did put up amazing stats in New York, but he helped the Giants win two Super Bowls over the Patriots. If this is the end, he'll go down as a Giants legend.
Of course, it's not a sure thing that this is the end of his Giants career. He's under contract through the 2019 season. But the Giants don't really need a 36-year-old quarterback and at some point, they'll need to get younger at the position. And there are a few teams out there that could use a quarterback of Manning's caliber. Most notably, the Jaguars come to mind because they're led by Tom Coughlin and are lacking a quality quarterback.
When asked if he believes he's started his last game for the Giants, Manning said "I don't know."
We'll have to wait and see how it plays out. For now, all we know is that Manning was benched for Geno Smith. There's a sentence I never thought I'd have to write.
-
Twitter reacts to Giants benching Eli
Eli's ironman streak is officially over, and people are not handling the news well
-
Redskins try avoiding Color Rush jerseys
The mustard jerseys aren't sitting well with Bruce Allen
-
Gabbert could start for Cardinals in '18
That is, if Carson Palmer retires
-
Giants bench Eli Manning for Geno Smith
Manning's starting streak is officially over
-
Knockout, survivor pool picks, Week 13
National sports writer Mike Tierney tells you who to pick in your Week 13 football survivor...
-
How Eagles can clinch NFC East
Here's how Philly can lock up the division in the coming week
Add a Comment