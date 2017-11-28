WATCH: Giants' Eli Manning fights back tears as he discusses getting benched

The Eli Manning era in New York might just be over. On Tuesday, the 2-9 free-falling Giants benched Manning for Geno Smith (and maybe rookie Davis Webb down the line), which ends his consecutive starts streak at 210 and places his future with the Giants in serious jeopardy.

After the decision was announced, Manning met with reporters to discuss the move. Understandably so, he looked to be on the verge of tears.

"It's hard," he said. "Hard day to handle this. But I'll hang in there and figure it out."

Eli Manning very emotional discussing the decision pic.twitter.com/L2rtHLtStV — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) November 28, 2017

That's a heartbreaking watch, because Manning's career with the Giants shouldn't end with him getting benched for Geno Smith during a 2-9 season. Manning never did put up amazing stats in New York, but he helped the Giants win two Super Bowls over the Patriots. If this is the end, he'll go down as a Giants legend.

Of course, it's not a sure thing that this is the end of his Giants career. He's under contract through the 2019 season. But the Giants don't really need a 36-year-old quarterback and at some point, they'll need to get younger at the position. And there are a few teams out there that could use a quarterback of Manning's caliber. Most notably, the Jaguars come to mind because they're led by Tom Coughlin and are lacking a quality quarterback.

When asked if he believes he's started his last game for the Giants, Manning said "I don't know."

We'll have to wait and see how it plays out. For now, all we know is that Manning was benched for Geno Smith. There's a sentence I never thought I'd have to write.