For the second week in a row, the Minnesota Vikings are playing in primetime, this time on Sunday Night Football against the Atlanta Falcons. Both teams are in a new quarterback era and it went differently for each in Week 1.

J.J. McCarthy's debut with the Vikings ended in dramatic fashion, with a comeback victory against the divisional rival Chicago Bears. Minnesota was down 17-12 in the fourth quarter and took three trips to the end zone to secure the 27-24 win. McCarthy, who missed his entire rookie season with an injury, finished his first start with 143 passing yards with two touchdowns, 25 rushing yards with one score and one interception.

The Falcons are in a similar situation with their quarterback, a second-year player and former first-rounder entering his first season as a starter. Michael Penix Jr. began his career as Kirk Cousins backup and was given the starting job this offseason. Penix debut ended in a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he had a solid showing with 298 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions.

Which first-year starter will get the win? Here's how to tune into the game live, as well as betting odds and a prediction for the matchup.

Where to watch Vikings vs. Falcons

Date: Sunday, Sept. 14 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 14 | 8:20 p.m. ET Location: U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: NBC | Streaming: Peacock, fubo (Try for free)

NBC | Peacock, fubo (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Vikings -3.5; O/U 44.5 (via DraftKings)

Vikings vs. Falcons: Need to know

Watch Justin Jefferson's production. Jefferson finished with just four receptions for 44 yards last week. Jefferson should have a big game after some drops and near catches last week. I expect him to have a much bigger game against the Falcons. McCarthy had the offseason to work on his chemistry with Jefferson, but nothing compares to in-game experience.

It's a national championship rematch. This is not the first time McCathy and Penix have faced each other. McCarthy and the Michigan Wolverines defeated Penix and the Washington Huskies in the 2024 national championship. This will be their first meeting at the pro level.

There's a kicker competition in Atlanta: The Falcons brought in John Parker Romo after Younghoe Koo missed a game-tying field goal in the final seconds of last week's loss. However, Koo will be Sunday's starter says Falcons coach Raheem Morris.

Vikings vs. Falcons prediction, pick

I think McCarthy will get his second big win over Penix. I predict Jefferson will be, as he has been many times in the past, a game-changer. If the Vikings defensive line can apply the pressure, like they did against the Bears, it could be a long day for Penix and his offensive line. Pick: Vikings, Over 44.5