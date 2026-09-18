FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys' new-look defense under new coordinator Christian Parker didn't look very new in Week 1's 28-20 defeat at the New York Giants.

Nearly half of the snaps on Dallas' league-worst scoring defense in 2025 are from players no longer on the team, per the Dallas Morning News, and Parker overhauled the defensive play verbiage to speed up the unit's pre-snap communication. However, the on-field performance was more of the same in Week 1.

Based on defensive expected points added (EPA) per drive in TruMedia, the Cowboys delivered the worst effort by any team in Week 1, and it was worse than all of their defensive games last year. Of the 576 defensive performances since the start of the 2025 season, it ranked 574th.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer's view on why the defensive woes have continued: communication. That's a familiar concern for Dallas, although it's a bit different this year. Schottenheimer felt some of the new, young players on the field in Week 1 weren't doing what they needed to do to let teammates know they didn't fully hear or receive the play call.

"Communication is two parts," Schottenheimer said. "It's the person that gives [the call], and the person that receives it has to acknowledge it. [In Week 1]... we didn't have anybody accounting for [running back Devin] Singletary, who is a pretty dynamic player. Those were communication issues. That can't happen because those are self-inflicted wounds that get you beat."

Typically, that communication starts with the green dot, middle linebacker that has the mic in their helmet to directly relay defensive play calls from Parker. Veteran linebacker DeMarvion Overshown held that responsibility entering Week 1. With him down with a hamstring injury for Week 2 against the Washington Commanders, that responsibility falls to rookie Jaishawn Barham. But if Dallas wants to improve its communication and its defense, it needs a veteran presence. And one is available: Bobby Wagner, a 2010s All-Decade team middle linebacker.

Wagner is now 36 years old, and he stuffed the stat sheet with 162 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and two interceptions in 2025 with the Washington Commanders. Yes, he also doesn't move nearly as fast as he once did in coverage, but he could still have value stuffing the run and helping Barham and others grow as on-field communicators. Right now, it seems his age and/or desire to keep playing are the main reasons he doesn't have a contract.

Just look at edge rusher Von Miller, who is a former teammate of Wagner's in Washington. Dallas brought Miller, 37, in to provide a lift as a rotational pass rusher while also mentoring their young defensive linemen, before he wraps up his future Hall of Fame career. Dallas needs someone like that to lead communications for the inside linebacker room. And Wagner, a future Hall of Famer, is currently available.

Both Miller and Schottenheimer have confidence in Barham to hold it down until Overshawn returns.

"You're thrown into a leadership position naturally," Miller said on Thursay. "It's a lot that comes with it. He wouldn't be in that position with the Dallas Cowboys and the National Football League if he wasn't capable. We have all the faith in the world in Jaishawn for sure."

On Friday, Schottenheimer added: "He'll be the green dot for us. He's got great command of what we're doing."

First-round rookie safety Caleb Downs chalked up Dallas' communication issues as "first-game execution" and something that is completely "fixable." But there will now be more pressure on Barham, who let his emotions get the best of him on the sidelines during a Week 1 conversation with Parker.

If Wagner wants to continue to play, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones might as well pick up the phone to gauge his interest.

"If he wanted to play football, he would be on a team. He is a man of many talents," Miller said. "He went and got his master's degree during the season last year. If he wanted to be on a team, he would. There's probably something else that he is doing right now."