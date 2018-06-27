With Danielle Hunter locked up, Vikings' GM wants to extend Diggs, Barr next

The Minnesota Vikings took care of one of their own on Wednesday, locking in star defensive end Danielle Hunter with a five-year, $72 million contract containing $40 million in guarantees. It's the latest in a line of big contracts handed out by the Vikings, who have laid out big money for Eric Kendricks, Linval Joseph, Harrison Smith, Everson Griffen, Xavier Rhodes, Kyle Rudolph, Riley Reiff, and Kirk Cousins, among others.

With most of their core locked in for the long haul, next up on the agenda for the Vikes is extension talks with Stefon Diggs and Anthony Barr. At least, that's what GM Rick Spielman alluded to at the press conference announcing Hunter's new contract.

With Hunter locked up for 5 more yrs, how will #Vikings handle Diggs & Barr? Spielman: "We want to keep all of our guys and we’ll try to see if there’s a way that we can do that because not only, those guys are very important to us and would love to get them locked up as well," — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) June 27, 2018

Diggs has blossomed into an excellent wideout after being drafted in the fifth round back in 2015. He is headed into the final season of his rookie contract, which paid him a total of $2.51 million over four years. It's reasonable to expect him to receive a raise into the double-digit millions of dollars per year on a four or five-year deal.

Barr, meanwhile, was Minnesota's first-round pick in 2014 and is coming off three consecutive Pro Bowl seasons and just turned 26 years old. He's entering the fifth-year option season on his rookie deal and is set to make $12.3 million during the 2018 season. A contract for him might be a little more complicated because of his versatile role on the defense that sees him play as a 4-3 outside linebacker who rushes the passer far more often than is typical of players of that ilk.

The Vikings were around $17 million under the 2018 cap prior to Hunter's extension being signed and do still have a bit of room if they want to extend Diggs, Barr, or both prior to the start of next season. Things could get tight in the future with all the massive contracts they've been handing out, but they also have plenty of ways to save some cash over the next few years as players like Latavius Murray and Sheldon Richardson come off the books, and they can create even more money if they find offensive linemen through the draft and cut ties with some of their more expensive but underperforming tackles.

Either way, this is a team that figures to have an excellent young core locked in for several years, which should enable the Vikings to compete in both the division and the conference for a while longer.