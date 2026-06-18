Canada vs. Qatar live stream: How to watch FIFA World Cup, odds, prediction, pick, lineups, channel

Matchday two at the 2026 World Cup kick soff on Thursday and co-hosts Canada welcome Qatar to Vancouver. The two sides are on the hunt for their first group win, and a full three points for either side could mean the difference in advancing to knockouts, or a potential group crash out.

Qatar's second tournament is already off to a better start than the 2022 World Cup where they were hosts. The sqaud earned their first ever group point in a dramatic moment in stoppage time. Boualem Khoukhi was inside the box and generated enough chaos for an own goal on Switzerland's Miro Muheim to level things at the final minute of stoppage time.

Canada had an equally thrilling to the World Cup. The co-hosts came from behind thanks to a goal by Cyle Larin against Bosnia and Heregozia to secure a point. The roster was withough star full back Alphonso Davies, and all the attention is on whether or not he'll be able to compete on matchday two.

"He's been in training this week, and he'll be available tomorrow, and we'll see how the match goes and then make a decision on how we would choose to use him," Canada head coach Jesse Marsch said in his pregame conference.

"So it's just a matter of, OK, what kind of game is it, what kind of moment is it, and how do we feel Alphonso can contribute right now? But he's ready, he'll be available."

Davies has been recovering from a hamstring injury he sustained with his club Bayern Munich since May. His availability for Canada would give the hosts' roster a much-needed boost.

Here's what to know about the upcoming game:

How to watch Canada vs. Qatar

Date: Thursday, June 18 | Time: 6 p.m. ET

Location: BC Place -- Vancouver, Canada

TV: FS1 (Eng), Telemundo (Spa) | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Odds: Canada -360; Draw +470; Qatar +1000

Keep up with the World Cup standings here!

Canada vs. Qatar predicted starting lineups

Canada: Maxime Crepeau; Alistair Johnston, Derek Cornelius, Luc De Fougerolles, Richie Laryea; Tajon Buchanan, Stephen Eustaquio, Ismael Kone, Ali Ahmed, Jonathan David, Cyle Larin

Qatar: Mahmud Ibrahim Abunada; Ayoub Al Oui, Pedro Miguel, Boualem Khoukhi, Homam Ahmed; Gueye Seydinaissa Laye, Ahmed Fathy, Jassem Gaber; Edmilson Junior, Yusuf Abdurisag, Akram Afif

Keep up with the World Cup standings here!

Canada vs. Qatar pick, prediction

Group B seems to be headed towards an unpredictable finish, with each team currently on 1 point after opening-day draws. Whether or not Canada has Alphonso Davies, they need an improved performance at home in front of favorable crowds as hosts, but it won't be easy against an eager Qatar. Pick: Canada 2, Qatar 1

Check out our World Cup expert predictions.

Golazo 48 Nations: Follow the World Cup all summer long

Golazo 48 Nations is your all-access destination for the World Cup, with wall-to-wall coverage across the CBS Sports Golazo Network. From the first whistle to the final recap, the entire Golazo crew will guide fans through every moment of the tournament.



Each day begins with Morning Footy, setting the stage with the latest news, storylines, and previews ahead of kickoff. From there, Golazo Matchday and Golazo Matchnight deliver reaction and analysis as the action unfolds. Fans can also tune in for coverage of USMNT matches with the Call It What You Want team, as well as reaction to other marquee matchups.

The day wraps with Scoreline, a comprehensive nightly recap of every result, moment, and storyline from across the tournament. Altogether, the Golazo Network will deliver up to 12 hours of programming each matchday, available across the Golazo Network and its YouTube channel.