Chelsea vs. Tottenham score: Live updates from EFL Cup semifinal, highlights, stats, full coverage

Spurs lead after the first leg but enter this one missing key players

The EFL Cup semifinal second leg between Chelsea and Tottenham is set for Thursday at Stamford Bridge, with the winner advancing to face Manchester City. Spurs lead after winning the first leg 1-0, but Mauricio Pochettino will be short-handed in this one, missing several key stars. Harry Kane and Dele Alli are both injured, sent to return in March, and Heung-min Son is out due to his participation in the Asian Cup.

Meanwhile, the Blues just signed Gonzalo Higuain on loan from Juventus, but he wasn't signed in time to debut for the club in this game. Kickoff is at 2:45 p.m. ET -- here's how to watch and everything you need to know about the match.

