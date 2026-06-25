Ecuador vs. Germany live stream: How to watch FIFA World Cup, odds, prediction, pick, lineups, channel

Two teams with completely different journeys in the 2026 FIFA World Cup will meet in a final Group E clash on Thursday. Ecuador's tournament hopes are hanging by a thread, Germany are already through to the knockout rounds, and it's now a David vs. Goliath matchup set for MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Ecuador was once considered a dark horse for some, but they are in a must-win scenario and need help in other games in order to have a sniff at the knockout rounds if they finish second. The roster is healthy, and the squad has made games difficult but failed to score during group play. Pushing for open play against Germany might seem like a daunting task, but Ecuador are running out of time and options.

Germany are already group winners, with two wins and tie breakers in their pockets. With six points and nine goals scored, so far, there's little adjustments for the Germans to make other than rotations for rest on the final day of group play. They will be without Nico Schlotterbeck, and there could be more changes in general with an eye ahead on the knockouts.

How to watch Ecuador vs. Germany

Date: Thursday, June 25 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

TV: Fox (Eng), Telemundo (Spa) | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Odds: Ecuador +260 | Draw +270 | Germany -110

Ecuador vs. Germany predicted starting lineups

Ecuador: Hernan Galindez; Piero Hincapie, Willian Pacho, Alan Franco; Pervis Estupinan, Jordy Alcivar, Moises Caicedo, Pedro Vite, John Yeboah; Enner Valencia, Gonzalo Plata

Germany: Oliver Baumann; Joshua Kimmich, Malick Thiaw, Antonio Rudiger, David Raum; Nadiem Amiri, Leon Goretzka; Maximilian Beier, Deniz Undav, Jamie Leweling; Nick Woltemade

Keep up with the World Cup standings here!

Ecuador vs. Germany pick, prediction

Any team will be motivated by the prospect of a fighting chance, but in Ecuador's case, it might lead to some panic in their play, opening things up for Germany for another dominating performance. Pick: Ecuador 0, Germany 3

Check out our World Cup expert predictions.

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