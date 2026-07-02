Spain vs. Austria live stream: How to watch FIFA World Cup, odds, prediction, pick, lineups

Spain will face Austria on Thursday at SoFi Stadium after a strong start to the group stage with the sides meeting in the round of 32. Despite opening the tournament with a draw against Cabo Verde, Luis de la Fuente's side responded with strong performances to book their place in the knockout phase. Considered one of the favorites to lift the World Cup trophy, Spain must first overcome Ralf Rangnick's Austria before a potential round of 16 clash against either Portugal or Croatia. Here's what you need to know ahead of the match:

How to watch Spain vs. Austria

Date: Thursday, July 2 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: SoFi Stadium-- Los Angeles, Calif.

TV: Fox (Eng), Telemundo (Spa) | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Odds: Spain -311; Draw +409; Austria +900

Spain vs. Austria predicted starting lineups

Spain: Unai Simon; Marc Cucurella, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Cubarsi, Pedro Porro; Dani Olmo, Rodri, Pedri; Alex Baena, Mikel Oyarzabal, Lamine Yamal.

Austria: Alexander Schlager; Phillipp Mwene, Philipp Lienhart, David Alaba, Stefan Posch; Xaver Schlager, Nicolas Seiwald; Marcel Sabitzer, Romano Schmid, Konrad Laimer; Marko Arnautovic.

Spain vs. Austria pick, prediction

Spain should be expected to beat Austria, but based on what both teams have shown so far in the tournament, I don't expect the margin of victory to be a big one. Pick: Spain 2, Austria 1.

Check out our World Cup expert predictions.

Golazo 48 Nations: Follow the World Cup all summer long

Golazo 48 Nations is your all-access destination for the World Cup, with wall-to-wall coverage across the CBS Sports Golazo Network. From the first whistle to the final recap, the entire Golazo crew will guide fans through every moment of the tournament.



Each day begins with Morning Footy, setting the stage with the latest news, storylines, and previews ahead of kickoff. From there, Golazo Matchday and Golazo Matchnight deliver reaction and analysis as the action unfolds. Fans can also tune in for coverage of USMNT matches with the Call It What You Want team, as well as reaction to other marquee matchups.

The day wraps with Scoreline, a comprehensive nightly recap of every result, moment, and storyline from across the tournament. Altogether, the Golazo Network will deliver up to 12 hours of programming each matchday, available across the Golazo Network and its YouTube channel.