World Cup Group A scenarios: Mexico through, but what do South Korea, Czechia and South Africa need?

It's decision time at the 2026 FIFA World Cup as the third and final group-stage matchday gets underway on Wednesday. One of the tournament's co-hosts, Mexico, will be back in action as El Tri take on Czechia in their final Group A fixture. Mexico have already secured their place in the knockout stage after victories over South Africa and South Korea as group winners but will be aiming to maintain their perfect record. The side coached by Javier Aguirre will meet the third-place team (from either Group C, E, F, H, or I) in the round of 32 in Mexico City on June 30. On the other hand, everything is still yet to be decided for the other three teams involved in the group.

The first two teams qualify for the next round alongside the eight-highest third placed of the 12 groups. Let's take a look at the current situation of the standings entering the last matchday:

Group A standings

Pos Team GP W D L GF GA GD PTS 1 Mexico 2 2 0 0 3 0 +3 6 2 Korea Republic 2 1 0 1 2 2 0 3 3 Czechia 2 0 1 1 2 3 -1 1 4 South Africa 2 0 1 1 1 3 -2 1

Schedule and scores

Thursday, June 11

Mexico 2, South Africa 0

South Korea 2, Czechia 1

Thursday, June 18

Czechia 1, South Africa 1

Mexico 1, South Korea 0

Wednesday, June 24

Czechia vs. Mexico, 9 p.m. ET

South Africa vs. South Korea, 9 p.m. ET

World Cup group standings tiebreakers

Most points obtained in group matches played between the tied teams Superior goal difference in the group matches played between the tied teams Most goals scored in the group matches played between the tied teams Superior goal difference in all group matches Most goals scored in all group matches Best team conduct score in all group matches (taking into account yellow cards and red cards) FIFA World Ranking

Mexico scenarios

Mexico have already won the group.

They will meet the third-placed team (from either Group C, E, F, H, or I) in the round of 32.

Korea Republic scenarios

Korea Republic earn second place : Win or draw against South Africa.

: Win or draw against South Africa. Korea Republic earn third place: Defeated by South Africa and Czechia don't win against Mexico.

Czechia scenarios

Czechia earn second place: Win vs. Mexico, Korea Republic lose and they maintain tiebreaker vs. South Africa.

Win vs. Mexico, Korea Republic lose and they maintain tiebreaker vs. South Africa. Czechia earn third place: Win vs. Mexico, Korea Republic lose and if South Africa makes up the goal difference tiebreaker.

Win vs. Mexico, Korea Republic lose and if South Africa makes up the goal difference tiebreaker. Czechia earn third place: Win vs. Mexico, Korea Republic win or draw.

Win vs. Mexico, Korea Republic win or draw. Czechia earn third place: Draw vs. Mexico, Korea Republic draw or lose.

Draw vs. Mexico, Korea Republic draw or lose. Czechia earn third place: Lose vs. Mexico, Korea Republic win and they maintain tiebreaker vs. South Africa.

South Africa scenarios

South Africa earn second place: Win vs. Korea Republic, Czechia lose or draw.

Win vs. Korea Republic, Czechia lose or draw. South Africa earn second place: Win vs. Korea Republic, Czechia win but they win the tiebreaker.

Win vs. Korea Republic, Czechia win but they win the tiebreaker. South Africa earn third place: Win vs. Korea Republic, Czechia win but they don't win the tiebreaker.

Win vs. Korea Republic, Czechia win but they don't win the tiebreaker. South Africa ean third place: Draw vs. Korea Republic, Czechia lose.

Draw vs. Korea Republic, Czechia lose. South Africa earn third place: Lose vs. Korea Republic, Czechia lose but they win the tiebreaker.