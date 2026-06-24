World Cup Group B scenarios: Everything still to play for as Canada chase historic qualification

2026 World Cup co-hosts Canada are still in the race for what would become a historic qualification for the knockout phase after winning their first ever World Cup match against Qatar. The national team guided by Jesse Marsch drew 1-1 the opening match against Bosnia-Herzegovina before winning 6-0 in their second match against Qatar while the team coached by former Real Madrid manager Julien Lopetegui drew 1-1 in the opening game against Switzerland. The first two teams qualify for the next round alongside the eight-highest third placed of the 12 groups. Let's take a look at the current situation of the standings entering the last matchday:

Group B

Pos Team GP W D L GF GA GD PTS 1 Canada 2 1 1 0 7 1 +6 4 2 Switzerland 2 1 1 0 5 2 +3 4 3 Bosnia-Herzegovina 2 0 1 1 2 5 -3 1 4 Qatar 2 0 1 1 1 7 -6 1

Schedule and scores

Friday, June 12

Canada 1, Bosnia and Herzegovina 1

Saturday, June 13

Qatar 1, Switzerland 1

Thursday, June 18

Switzerland 4, Bosnia and Herzegovina 1

Canada 6, Qatar 0

Wednesday, June 24

Switzerland vs. Canada, 3 p.m.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar, 3 p.m.

World Cup group standings tiebreakers

Most points obtained in group matches played between the tied teams Superior goal difference in the group matches played between the tied teams Most goals scored in the group matches played between the tied teams Superior goal difference in all group matches Most goals scored in all group matches Best team conduct score in all group matches (taking into account yellow cards and red cards) FIFA World Ranking

Canada scenarios

Canada in first place: Win or draw vs. Switzerland.

Win or draw vs. Switzerland. Canada in second place: Lose vs. Switzerland

Switzerland scenarios

Switzerland in first place: Win vs. Canada.

Win vs. Canada. Switzerland in second place: Defeat vs. Canada, Qatar win and don't make up the goal difference.

Defeat vs. Canada, Qatar win and don't make up the goal difference. Switzerland in third place: Defeat vs. Canada, Qatar win and make up the goal difference.

Bosnia-Herzegovina scenarios

Bosnia-Herzegovina in second place: Win vs. Qatar, Canada lose and Bosnia-Herzegovina make up goal difference.

Win vs. Qatar, Canada lose and Bosnia-Herzegovina make up goal difference. Bosnia-Herzegovina in third place: Win vs. Qatar.



Win vs. Qatar. Bosnia-Herzegovina in third place: Draw vs. Qatar.

Qatar scenarios

Qatar in second place: Win vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina, Switzerland lose and Qatar makes up goal difference.

Win vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina, Switzerland lose and Qatar makes up goal difference. Qatar in third place: Win vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina.