World Cup Group B scenarios: Everything still to play for as Canada chase historic qualification

2026 World Cup co-hosts Canada are still in the race for what would become a historic qualification for the knockout phase after winning their first ever World Cup match against Qatar. The national team guided by Jesse Marsch drew 1-1 the opening match against Bosnia-Herzegovina before winning 6-0 in their second match against Qatar while the team coached by former Real Madrid manager Julien Lopetegui drew 1-1 in the opening game against Switzerland. The first two teams qualify for the next round alongside the eight-highest third placed of the 12 groups. Let's take a look at the current situation of the standings entering the last matchday:
Group B
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Canada
|2
|1
|1
|0
|7
|1
|+6
|4
|2
|Switzerland
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|2
|+3
|4
|3
|Bosnia-Herzegovina
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5
|-3
|1
|4
|Qatar
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|7
|-6
|1
Schedule and scores
Friday, June 12
Canada 1, Bosnia and Herzegovina 1
Saturday, June 13
Qatar 1, Switzerland 1
Thursday, June 18
Switzerland 4, Bosnia and Herzegovina 1
Canada 6, Qatar 0
Wednesday, June 24
Switzerland vs. Canada, 3 p.m.
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar, 3 p.m.
World Cup group standings tiebreakers
- Most points obtained in group matches played between the tied teams
- Superior goal difference in the group matches played between the tied teams
- Most goals scored in the group matches played between the tied teams
- Superior goal difference in all group matches
- Most goals scored in all group matches
- Best team conduct score in all group matches (taking into account yellow cards and red cards)
- FIFA World Ranking
Canada scenarios
- Canada in first place: Win or draw vs. Switzerland.
- Canada in second place: Lose vs. Switzerland
Switzerland scenarios
- Switzerland in first place: Win vs. Canada.
- Switzerland in second place: Defeat vs. Canada, Qatar win and don't make up the goal difference.
- Switzerland in third place: Defeat vs. Canada, Qatar win and make up the goal difference.
Bosnia-Herzegovina scenarios
- Bosnia-Herzegovina in second place: Win vs. Qatar, Canada lose and Bosnia-Herzegovina make up goal difference.
- Bosnia-Herzegovina in third place: Win vs. Qatar.
- Bosnia-Herzegovina in third place: Draw vs. Qatar.
Qatar scenarios
- Qatar in second place: Win vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina, Switzerland lose and Qatar makes up goal difference.
- Qatar in third place: Win vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina.