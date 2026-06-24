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World Cup Group B scenarios: Everything still to play for as Canada chase historic qualification

Canada hope they punch their ticket to the knockout stages for the first time on Wednesday

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2026 World Cup co-hosts Canada are still in the race for what would become a historic qualification for the knockout phase after winning their first ever World Cup match against Qatar. The national team guided by Jesse Marsch drew 1-1 the opening match against Bosnia-Herzegovina before winning 6-0 in their second match against Qatar while the team coached by former Real Madrid manager Julien Lopetegui drew 1-1 in the opening game against Switzerland. The first two teams qualify for the next round alongside the eight-highest third placed of the 12 groups. Let's take a look at the current situation of the standings entering the last matchday: 

Group B

PosTeamGPWDLGFGAGDPTS
1Canada211071+64
2Switzerland211052+34
3Bosnia-Herzegovina201125-31
4Qatar201117-61

Schedule and scores 

Friday, June 12
Canada 1, Bosnia and Herzegovina 1

Saturday, June 13
Qatar 1, Switzerland 1

Thursday, June 18
Switzerland 4, Bosnia and Herzegovina 1
Canada 6, Qatar 0

Wednesday, June 24
Switzerland vs. Canada, 3 p.m.
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar, 3 p.m.

World Cup group standings tiebreakers

  1. Most points obtained in group matches played between the tied teams
  2. Superior goal difference in the group matches played between the tied teams
  3. Most goals scored in the group matches played between the tied teams
  4. Superior goal difference in all group matches
  5. Most goals scored in all group matches
  6. Best team conduct score in all group matches (taking into account yellow cards and red cards)
  7. FIFA World Ranking

Canada scenarios

  • Canada in first place: Win or draw vs. Switzerland. 
  • Canada in second place: Lose vs. Switzerland

Switzerland scenarios

  • Switzerland in first place: Win vs. Canada. 
  • Switzerland in second place: Defeat vs. Canada, Qatar win and don't make up the goal difference. 
  • Switzerland in third place: Defeat vs. Canada, Qatar win and make up the goal difference. 

Bosnia-Herzegovina scenarios 

  • Bosnia-Herzegovina in second place: Win vs. Qatar, Canada lose and Bosnia-Herzegovina make up goal difference. 
  • Bosnia-Herzegovina in third place: Win vs. Qatar. 
  • Bosnia-Herzegovina in third place: Draw vs. Qatar. 

Qatar scenarios 

  • Qatar in second place: Win vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina, Switzerland lose and Qatar makes up goal difference. 
  • Qatar in third place: Win vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina. 
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