A sexual assault lawsuit against former UFC champion Conor McGregor has been dropped. The civil suit involving an alleged incident at a 2023 NBA Finals game was dismissed in U.S. District Court on Wednesday, according to ESPN.

The female plaintiff voluntarily filed for dismissal on Tuesday. The voluntary dismissal was filed with prejudice, meaning no further litigation can be brought forward. McGregor had denied all allegations against him and no criminal charges were pursued by the Florida State Attorney's Office in the case.

The woman, described in the lawsuit as a 49-year-old business executive, accused McGregor of sexual assault during Game 4 of the series between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets in June 2023 at the Kaseya Center in Miami. The alleged assault took place in the men's restroom near the Courtside Club inside the arena, which is the home of the Heat.

The plaintiff filed a civil suit against McGregor and the Heat in January.

Last November, a High Court jury in Ireland found McGregor civilly liable in a separate sexual assault case. McGregor was ordered to pay approximately $258,300 to Nikita Hand. Earlier this year, Ireland's High Court dismissed McGregor's appeal.

McGregor, a former two-division UFC champion, has not competed in mixed martial arts since sustaining a broken leg against Dustin Poirier in July 2021. McGregor is currently campaigning for a comeback fight at the White House card this summer.