UFC matchmakers lit the fuse by booking Jean Silva vs. Arnold Allen for UFC 324's main card opener. The fighters overdelivered, producing fireworks for the first UFC main card on Paramount+. In the end, Silva managed to bounce back from his first UFC defeat with a strong decision win on Saturday.

Allen and Silva fight with very different philosophies. Allen is a strategist: measured offensively and defensively sound. Silva is a berserker: ultra potent with reckless abandon. Allen leaned on his patented durability, overcoming close calls and marching into the fire. Allen was never overwhelmed, but couldn't keep up with Silva's pressure.

Allen looked sharp in Round 1, but a late body strike forced him to retreat under a barrage of strikes. Impressed, Allen offered Silva a high-five, which was ignored. Allen, upset by the perceived disrespect, shoved Silva after the round and was verbally warned by the referee. The wild fight continued in rounds two and three. Both men threw various kicks and spinning techniques, with Silva landing greater impact and volume. Silva's wild man reputation shone through on Saturday. With seconds left in the fight, Silva jumped onto a prone Allen's back and jumped off.

The competitive friction between them evaporated the moment the final buzzer sounded. Silva tearfully embraced Allen, and both men shared their mutual respect on the microphone.

All three judges agreed that Silva did the better work across three rounds. The Fighting Nerds' representative was awarded one 30-27 scorecard and a pair of 29-28s. During his post-fight interview, Silva set his sights on the featherweight title. His lone UFC defeat came against Diego Lopes, who is fighting for the belt a second time at UFC 325 on Jan. 31 after losing to Alexander Volkanovski last year.