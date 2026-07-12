UFC 329: Robert Whittaker stops Nikita Krylov in a striking clinic during light heavyweight debut

LAS VEGAS -- Robert Whittaker is officially an undefeated light heavyweight. The former UFC middleweight champion overcame early resistance from Nikita Krylov and executed a striking clinic at in the final prelim bout of UFC 329 on Saturday.

There was a visible weight discrepancy between Whittaker and Krylov, the latter of whom had previously fought at heavyweight. The different statures played a role early in the fight as Krylov took down Whittaker and worked from his back. Whittaker turned the tide once he finally broke free from Krylov's clutches.

Whittaker dissected Krylov with superior strikes, repeatedly landing clean and hurting the career light heavyweight. In Round 3, Whittaker landed a combination that had Krylov wincing and turning away from his opponent. The referee quickly intervened as Krylov clutched his jaw, clearly unwilling to carry on.

Be sure to keep up with all the action on Saturday with our live coverage of UFC 329, including round-by-round scoring and updated fight results throughout the night!

"Feast your eyes on that. I'm a small light heavyweight, eh?" Whittaker said post-fight, teasing critics who doubted his potential at 205 pounds.

"This is my home now. My middleweight chapter is closed. I'm proud of what I've done there."

Whittaker started his career at welterweight, winning "The Ultimate Fighter: The Smashes." He found greater success at middleweight, becoming middleweight champion. At the peak of his career, Whittaker defeated Yoel Romero (twice) and Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza.