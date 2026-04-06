The women's college basketball season came to a close Sunday as UCLA crushed South Carolina for its first NCAA Tournament title. And the 2026 WNBA season is just more than a month away.

Thanks to the coin flip between the Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo, the full order for the 2026 WNBA Draft on April 13 is now set. The Tempo will select No. 6 overall, with the Fire right behind them at No. 7. Additionally, thanks to a pair of trades connected to the expansion draft, the Fire now have the No. 17 pick, the Chicago Sky have No. 21 and the Tempo have No. 26.

Unlike the past few years, when the No. 1 pick was set in stone for months leading up to the draft, there has been plenty of debate about what the Wings should do with the top pick. What will Curt Miller and Co. do? And how will the rest of the night shake out?

Ahead of Sunday's championship game, here's a look at how the first two rounds might go with CBS Sports' Mock Draft 3.0.

First round

1. Dallas Wings: Awa Fam -- C, Spain

The 19-year-old Fam had an excellent showing against Team USA during the FIBA Women's World Cup Qualifying Tournament in Puerto Rico last month, which was yet another reminder that she's already capable of holding her own against top-level WNBA competition. She's an excellent athlete and a highly skilled offensive player who could be a perfect pick-and-roll partner for Paige Bueckers.

2. Minnesota Lynx: Olivia Miles -- G, TCU

Miles is one of the best playmaking prospects we've ever seen. She can throw every pass in the book with either hand, and has an innate ability to see the floor and create opportunities out of nothing. She would give the Lynx the true point guard they've been missing the last few years, and Minnesota's defensive infrastructure would be able to cover up for some of her issues on that side of the ball.

3. Seattle Storm: Azzi Fudd -- G, UConn

Fudd is coming off a really rough showing in the Final Four and a disappointing NCAA Tournament overall. Still, her 3-point shooting ability is largely unmatched. She has impeccable form, a lightning-quick release and can shoot off the move. Fudd will be one of the league's best pure shooters from Day 1, and would be a perfect fit in Seattle. The Storm desperately need someone who can help space the floor around their frontcourt talent.

4. Washington Mystics: Lauren Betts -- C, UCLA

The 6-foot-7 Betts had a spectacular NCAA Tournament. She was named the Most Outstanding Player as she led UCLA to the national championship. As a traditional center in a rapidly evolving game, Betts is a polarizing prospect. However, she is the best rim protector in this class, and has significantly improved her defensive mobility. There are fair questions about how her offense will translate to the pros, but she's too big and talented defensively to pass on here.

5. Chicago Sky: Kiki Rice -- G, UCLA

Rice, who was hot and cold in the NCAA Tournament amid UCLA's title run, makes a lot of sense here for the Sky, who desperately need a point guard of the future. Rice is an excellent perimeter defender, a strong rebounder for her position and a steady facilitator who has plenty of experience playing alongside elite bigs. Plus, she's grown into a reliable catch-and-shoot 3-point threat.

6. Toronto Tempo: Raven Johnson -- G, South Carolina

The Tempo took a Valkyries-esque approach to the expansion draft and have an experienced roster that could be fairly competitive. Adding the 23-year-old Johnson, played in three consecutive NCAA national championship games with South Carolina, would give them an elite perimeter defender who could contribute right away. Plus, Johnson has improved significantly as playmaker, and the Tempo are thin at point guard.

7. Portland Fire: Nell Angloma -- F, France

The Fire's approach to the expansion draft was completely different from the Tempo's. They looked for youth and potential, and appear to be happy with a long-term project. Selecting French wing Nell Angloma would fit well with that thinking. The 19-year-old was a big riser in this class after an impressive season France. She's a big, physical, athletic wing who loves to get downhill and excels in transition.

8. Golden State Valkyries: Gianna Kneepkens -- G, UCLA

Kneepkens had a fairly quiet NCAA Tournament, but remains one of the best shooters in this class. She is hyper-efficient from all over the floor, joined the vaunted 50/40/90 club this season and would be a great fit for a Valkyries team that desperately needs someone who can knock down shots. Natalie Nakase's bunch set a WNBA record for 3-point attempts per game last season but was 11th in 3-point percentage.

9. Washington Mystics: Flau'jae Johnson -- G, LSU

Johnson may not actually fall this far, but she had an underwhelming senior season and struggled in LSU's season-ending loss to Duke in the Sweet 16. If she is still on the board at No. 9, she would be a no-brainer for the Mystics, who need some scoring punch on the perimeter. Though her production can be inconsistent, few prospects in this class can create shots as easily as Johnson, who is also a strong 3-point shooter.

10. Indiana Fever: Ta'Niya Latson -- G, South Carolina

Latson's numbers fell off a cliff this season after her transfer to South Carolina, but she came up with some big performances to help the Gamecocks reach the national championship game. She has an incredible ability to get downhill and finish at the rim despite her size, excels in transition and has improved as a defender under Dawn Staley. Latson could be a good fit in Indiana as a bench scorer.

11. Washington Mystics: Iyana Martín -- G, Spain

The Mystics have three first-round picks, which gives them the flexibility to use one on the 19-year-old Spaniard Martín, who had an impressive showing at the FIBA Women's World Cup Qualifying Tournament last month. Martín has a slight frame, but she is an awesome passer with a flair for the dramatic and a pesky perimeter defender. She might be a draft-and-stash candidate, but that would be fine for the Mystics given their abundance of young talent.

12. Connecticut Sun: Gabriela Jaquez -- G, UCLA

Jaquez was her reliable self all tournament long for the Bruins, and saved her best for last with 21 points in the title game. While she may not have a ton of upside, Jaquez's versatility on the wing allows her to fit into any lineup. As her brother, Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. told CBS Sports last month, she'll be a perfect "plug and play" option in the pros. Her motor, willingness to do the dirty work and knack for coming up with hustle plays stands out.

13. Atlanta Dream: Madina Okot -- C, South Carolina

Okot, who was a presence in the paint for the Gamecocks en route to the NCAA championship game, has only been playing basketball since 2020, and her lack of high-level experience is obvious at times. So too, though, is her potential, particularly on the defensive end. That she's started knocking down some 3s late in the season is also very encouraging. She would be a worthwhile upside swing for the Dream, who need frontcourt depth.

14. Seattle Storm: Charlisse Leger-Walker -- G, UCLA

Leger-Walker will turn 25 later this year, but what she lacks in upside she makes up for with experience and decision-making. She's not much of a scoring threat, but she knows how to organize a team and run an offense, and could step in and contribute right away. That could be key for a Storm team that's looking to compete.

15. Connecticut Sun: Cotie McMahon -- F, Ole Miss

McMahon's NCAA Tournament and college career came to an end in controversial fashion when she fouled out against Minnesota in the second round. Her inability to score outside of the paint is concerning, but she is a terrific athlete and an extremely physical driver who gets to the free-throw line at will. With the last pick in the first round, and the Sun's second of the night, it's probably worth betting on her work ethic and competitive spirit.

Second round

16. Seattle Storm: Janiah Barker -- F, Tennessee

17. Portland Fire: Marta Suarez -- F, TCU

18. Connecticut Sun: Serah Williams -- F, UConn

19. Washington Mystics: Maggie Doogan -- F, Richmond

20. Los Angeles Sparks: Tonie Morgan -- G, Kentucky

21. Chicago Sky: Shay Ciezki -- G, Indiana

22. Toronto Tempo: Angela Dugalić -- F, UCLA

23. Golden State Valkyries: Frieda Bühner -- Forward, Germany

24. Los Angeles Sparks: Darianna Littlepage-Buggs -- Forward, Baylor

25. Indiana Fever: Justine Pissott -- F, Vanderbilt

26. Toronto Tempo: Payton Verhulst -- G, Oklahoma

27. Phoenix Mercury: Saffron Shiels -- G, Australia

28. Atlanta Dream: Kara Dunn -- G, USC

29. Las Vegas Aces: Ashlon Jackson -- G, Duke

30. Washington Mystics: Raegan Beers -- C, Oklahoma

Barker is a clear first-round talent, but she just hasn't shown enough consistency throughout her college career, which ended in strange circumstances with a suspension in February and a DNP -- Illness in Tennessee's NCAA Tournament defeat. She's certainly worth a flier for the Storm with their third pick of the night.

No. 21 might be a bit too high for Ciezki, who is only 5-foot-7, but the Sky desperately need someone who can shoot and she is truly elite, both off the catch and off the dribble.

Bühner, a German forward, and Shiels, an Australian guard, are intriguing prospects who could be draft-and-stash options for the Valkyries and Mercury, two franchises who have been adept at scouting international players.

Pissott had an awesome senior season and could be fun as a stretch-four playing alongside Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell.