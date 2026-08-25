Angel Reese continued the best stretch of her career with a record-setting performance on the glass Monday in the Atlanta Dream's 78-71 win over the Los Angeles Sparks. Reese pulled down a career-high and WNBA single-game record 26 rebounds to go along with 11 points, three assists and three steals.

"Last time I was here, I didn't miss any shots. Tonight, I couldn't hit shit, so I knew I was going be able to get them on the rebounding side," said Reese, who shot a perfect 9 of 9 in the Dream's last game in Los Angeles, but was just 4 of 14 on Monday. "I just want to be consistent for my team. Offensively, defensively, whatever it takes to win."

The victory over the Sparks completed a perfect 4-0 West Coast road trip for the Dream, who have improved to 25-13 and taken sole possession of fourth place in the crowded middle of the playoff picture. Reese was the driving force behind their success, not just on Monday, but throughout the trip.

Over the four games, Reese averaged 20.8 points, 15 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.5 steals on 57.9% shooting.

Most rebounds in a game in WNBA history

Player Season Rebounds Angel Reese 2026 26 Chamique Holdsclaw 2003 24 Michelle Snow 2006 23 Tina Charles 2010 23 Tina Charles 2011 23

In their first game against the Sparks on the trip, she put up 20 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists on a perfect 9 of 9 from the field to join Nneka Ogwumike and Tamika Williams-Jeter as the only players in WNBA history to shoot 100% from the field in a 20-point, 10-rebound outing. Later, against the Phoenix Mercury, Reese scored a career-high 31 points -- the first 30-point game of her career -- in a win that officially clinched their spot in the playoffs.

"Angel's been remarkable on this trip," Dream coach Karl Smesko said Monday. "You can see her getting better each month."

In addition to setting the single-game rebounding record, Reese surpassed A'ja Wilson's 2024 mark for the most rebounds in a single season in league history. She sits at 458 with six games remaining. Furthermore, Reese now has five 20-rebound games and is tied for the second-most such games in WNBA history with Tina Charles, the league's all-time leading rebounder.

For the season, Reese is averaging 12.4 rebounds per game, which would be the third-highest single-season average, behind only her own efforts in 2024 (13.1) and 2025 (12.6).

"All the vets pour into me," Reese said. "The players that have come before me were able to do so many amazing things so I can be in this very moment right now. So I'm really grateful for them, especially Tina [Charles]."

"I remember last year when I was playing against her and how she was giving me little keys to playing around the basket and doing things to make yourself consistent and try to be one of the best players," Reese continued. "And I just want to do that every single night."