Seattle sports legend Bobby Wagner may not play in the city anymore, but he will still have a strong presence there. The Seattle Storm announced that Wagner has joined the team's ownership group. Wagner spent the first 10 seasons of his NFL career with the Seahawks, and he earned first-team All-Pro honors six times in that span. He also led Seattle to a victory over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII as a member of the Legion of Boom.

In a statement, Wagner said he wanted to keep making an impact in the community, especially when it comes to the growth of women's basketball.

"It's an honor to join the Seattle Storm ownership group and support a franchise that has consistently set the standard in women's professional sports," Wagner said. "This is about more than basketball, it's about investing in a legacy of excellence, empowering women, and continuing to elevate the game for future generations."

Storm co-owner Lisa Brummel highlighted Wagner's contributions to the city while highlighting their shared goal of continuing to expand the popularity of women's sports.

"Bobby is a hometown hero who has had immeasurable impact on the Seattle community," Brummel said. "He shares our desire to grow the game and knows the value and importance of investing in women's sports. As we continue to build on the incredible legacy of the Storm franchise, we are excited to add Bobby's experience and expertise to the mix."

Wagner is part of a wave of athletes and celebrities looking to invest in women's sports. Eminem, Jared Goff and Chris Webber are all part of an ownership group that submitted a successful bid to bring a WNBA team to Detroit. Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, were part of a group trying to land an expansion team in Kansas City.