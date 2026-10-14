Teams looking to get the upper hand battle when the Tampa Bay Rays face the Cleveland Guardians in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Thursday night. Tampa Bay evened the series at 1-1 on Tuesday night with a 3-1 victory. The Rays (98-64), who won five of the six regular-season meetings, are 44-38 on the road this season, including the postseason. The Guardians (85-77), who have won four of their last five games, are 42-42 on their home field in 2026, including playoffs. Right-hander Griffin Jax (8-10, 3.53 ERA) will start for the Rays, while the Guardians are expected to counter with right-hander Gavin Williams (14-8, 3.76 ERA). Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 trading bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

First pitch from Progressive Field in Cleveland is set for 1 p.m. ET after being moved to an earlier time slot due to weather concerns later in the day. Cleveland is a -130 favorite on the money line (risk $130 to win $100) in the latest Rays vs. Guardians odds, while the over/under is 6.5. Before making any Rays vs. Guardians picks, be sure to see the Rays vs. Guardians predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

SportsLine's model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered the championship round of the 2026 MLB playoffs on a 31-25 run on all top-rated MLB money-line picks at betting sites, returning more than $900 for $100 players. Anyone following its picks at MLB betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rays vs. Guardians and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Guardians vs. Rays:

Rays vs. Guardians money line Guardians -130, Rays +111 Rays vs. Guardians over/under 6.5 runs Rays vs. Guardians run line Guardians -1.5 (+178) Rays vs. Guardians picks See picks at SportsLine Rays vs. Guardians streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Rays vs. Guardians predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Guardians vs. Rays, the model is going Over 6.5 combined runs for over/under betting. The Over has hit in six of the last 10 Rays games, including one push. The Guardians have seen six of their last 10 go Over. The Over has also hit in 18 of 35 games in which Cleveland's Gavin Williams has started, which included one push.

The model projects three Rays players to have 1.5 or more total bases, including Junior Caminero, Jonathan Aranda and Yandy Diaz. It also projects two Guardians players over 1.4 total bases, including Jose Ramirez and Chase DeLauter.

The model projects 7.7 combined runs, making the Over the value side in 60% of simulations. Get the Rays vs. Guardians money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Rays vs. Guardians picks

After simulating every pitch of Rays vs. Guardians 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Guardians vs. Rays, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.