College basketball rankings: Gonzaga, Kansas still battling for No. 1 in AP Top 25, Michigan in top five

The latest AP Top 25 college hoops rankings also have two mid-major unbeatens in the Top 25: Buffalo and Furman

Gonzaga remains the No. 1 team in men's college basketball in the latest AP rankings released Monday afternoon.  Kansas is second, Duke is third, Virginia is fourth and Michigan is fifth. 

There wasn't too much of a shakeup in the rankings this week, despite 10 ranked teams taking losses over the previous seven days. But a fine surprise: Furman, out of the SoCon, is ranked 25th in the polls. 

It's the first time in school history that Furman's cracked the AP rankings. Bob Richey's team is 8-0 and owns road wins over Villanova and Loyola-Chicago. 

With Furman breaking through, nine of the 11 unbeaten teams in college basketball are now ranked. The only ones on the outside looking in are 7-0 St. John's and 6-0 Houston, which was held out despite winning at home against previously ranked Oregon over the weekend. Oregon dropped out of the polls this week, as did Purdue and Texas.

AP Top 25

RankSchoolRecordPointsPrevious
1 Gonzaga (43) 8-0 1,5781
2 Kansas (19) 6-0 1,539 2
3 Duke (1) 7-1 1,4633
4 Virginia (1) 7-0 1,367 4
5 Michigan8-0 1,3397
6 Nevada8-0 1,3005
7 Tennessee 6-1 1,2386
8 Auburn 6-1 1,1548
9 Kentucky7-1 1,07010
10 Michigan State6-29159
11 Florida State 6-1 87115
12 Wisconsin7-180922
13 Texas Tech7-0 78320
14 North Carolina6-278211
15 Virginia Tech6-1 675 13
16 Kansas State 6-162912
17 Buffalo7-051521
18 Iowa6-1 41714
19 Ohio State7-1 38516
20 Arizona State7-0 384NR
21 Villanova6-2 356 23
22 Mississippi State6-1 243 25
23 Maryland7-1 20424
24 Nebraska7-1 176NR
25 Furman8-0 101NR

Others receiving votes: Purdue 100, Syracuse 62, Marquette 47, Iowa St. 46, Texas 44, Creighton 42, St. John's 39, Houston 30, NC State 14, Indiana 13, Arizona 12, Louisville 11, Clemson 11, Radford 9, TCU 9, Notre Dame 3, Arkansas 3, Oregon 3, UCLA 3, Florida 2, Boston College 2, Davidson 1, Oklahoma 1.

CBS Sports Senior Writer

Matt Norlander is a national award-winning senior writer who has been with CBS Sports since 2010. He's in his ninth season reporting on college basketball for CBS, and also covers the NBA Draft, the Olympics... Full Bio

