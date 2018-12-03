College basketball rankings: Gonzaga, Kansas still battling for No. 1 in AP Top 25, Michigan in top five

Gonzaga remains the No. 1 team in men's college basketball in the latest AP rankings released Monday afternoon. Kansas is second, Duke is third, Virginia is fourth and Michigan is fifth.

There wasn't too much of a shakeup in the rankings this week, despite 10 ranked teams taking losses over the previous seven days. But a fine surprise: Furman, out of the SoCon, is ranked 25th in the polls.

It's the first time in school history that Furman's cracked the AP rankings. Bob Richey's team is 8-0 and owns road wins over Villanova and Loyola-Chicago.

With Furman breaking through, nine of the 11 unbeaten teams in college basketball are now ranked. The only ones on the outside looking in are 7-0 St. John's and 6-0 Houston, which was held out despite winning at home against previously ranked Oregon over the weekend. Oregon dropped out of the polls this week, as did Purdue and Texas.

AP Top 25

Others receiving votes: Purdue 100, Syracuse 62, Marquette 47, Iowa St. 46, Texas 44, Creighton 42, St. John's 39, Houston 30, NC State 14, Indiana 13, Arizona 12, Louisville 11, Clemson 11, Radford 9, TCU 9, Notre Dame 3, Arkansas 3, Oregon 3, UCLA 3, Florida 2, Boston College 2, Davidson 1, Oklahoma 1.