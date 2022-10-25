|
|
|STNFRD
|UCLA
No. 12 UCLA ready to brush off first loss, tackle Stanford
No. 12 UCLA will return home on Saturday, coming off its first loss of the season and looking to keep its Pac-12 Conference title hopes intact against a suddenly resurgent Stanford in Pasadena, Calif.
The Bruins (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) fell to Oregon at Autzen Stadium for the eighth consecutive in a 45-30 loss Saturday. That dropped them behind the Ducks in the conference title race, because the Pac-12 abandoned its prior divisional-representative model to determine conference championship game participants.
As a result, the teams with the top two overall records will advance to the Dec. 2 title game in Las Vegas. Oregon now sits alone in first with the only unblemished league mark; with a single loss, UCLA is tied with Utah, which the Bruins beat on Oct. 8, and Southern California, which the Bruins host on Nov. 19.
"The one thing I told those guys, as I walked up the tunnel at the end of the game, it's been 357 days since we lost our last game," UCLA coach Chip Kelly said during his media availability. "Last loss we had before that was Oct. 30, 2021. I think they righted the ship and did a great job to finish out the season with three wins, then starting off this season with six wins. There was only one other team in the country, Clemson, that had more wins than us over that time.
"This is a really good football team," he added. We didn't play up to what we should have played on Saturday, then we'll move on."
While UCLA's winning streak dating back to last season ended, Stanford (3-4, 1-4) ended two dubious streaks in its most recent outings.
The Cardinal dropped 11 straight games against FBS opponents dating back to last season before its 16-14 win at Notre Dame on Oct. 15. Ten of those losses came against Pac-12 opponents, a skid Stanford ended last week in its 15-14 win over Arizona State.
Though the Cardinal opened conference play 0-4 this season, they showed flashes of returning to the form typical of coach David Shaw's teams from 2011 through 2018, when Stanford won at least nine games in seven of eight seasons.
Stanford committed two turnovers inside the 2-yard line in a 41-28 loss to USC in Week 2, and it gave up a befuddling touchdown with 13 seconds remaining to lose to Oregon State on Oct. 8, 28-27.
Shaw said Tuesday that Thompson-Robinson and UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet had "given us fits" in prior meetings.
"Hopefully, we play better than we did last week, and that's the charge we've been on the last weeks ... ready to take a significant jump and give ourselves a chance to win on the road at UCLA," Shaw said.
Since giving up 40-plus points in each of its first three Pac-12 games, the Stanford defense has limited its three most recent opponents to 56 combined points. The passing defense has improved since allowing four first-half touchdowns from USC's Caleb Williams in Week 2, coming into UCLA holding opponents to fewer than 60 percent completions and 214.4 total yards through the air per game.
Run defense, however, has been an issue. The Cardinal rank tied for 112th nationally at 187.6 yards allowed per game, at 5.2 per carry. Charbonnet went for 118 yards rushing in last season's 35-24 win at Stanford, while Thompson-Robinson carried for two touchdowns.
--Field Level Media
|
C. Robinson
21 RB
36 RuYds, 4 ReYds, 2 RECs
|
Z. Charbonnet
24 RB
198 RuYds, 3 RuTDs, 61 ReYds, 5 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|26
|Rushing
|6
|16
|Passing
|4
|9
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-10
|5-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|5-5
|Total Net Yards
|162
|523
|Total Plays
|48
|71
|Avg Gain
|3.4
|7.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|75
|324
|Rush Attempts
|26
|42
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.9
|7.7
|Yards Passing
|87
|199
|Comp. - Att.
|8-22
|18-29
|Yards Per Pass
|2.8
|5.7
|Penalties - Yards
|3-25
|5-35
|Touchdowns
|0
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|5
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-41.3
|2-45.5
|Return Yards
|0
|13
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-5
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|87
|PASS YDS
|199
|
|
|75
|RUSH YDS
|324
|
|
|162
|TOTAL YDS
|523
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. McKee 18 QB
|T. McKee
|8/22
|87
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Robinson 21 RB
|C. Robinson
|10
|36
|0
|12
|
M. Reuben 0 WR
|M. Reuben
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
A. Daniels 14 QB
|A. Daniels
|2
|14
|0
|10
|
B. Barrow 8 RB
|B. Barrow
|5
|12
|0
|15
|
T. McKee 18 QB
|T. McKee
|8
|-1
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Tremayne 81 WR
|B. Tremayne
|3
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
B. Yurosek 84 TE
|B. Yurosek
|3
|2
|25
|0
|19
|
B. Barrow 8 RB
|B. Barrow
|3
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Humphreys 5 WR
|J. Humphreys
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
E. Higgins 6 WR
|E. Higgins
|5
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
C. Robinson 21 RB
|C. Robinson
|3
|2
|4
|0
|3
|
S. Taylor 85 FB
|S. Taylor
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. McKee 18 QB
|T. McKee
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Bailey 23 LB
|D. Bailey
|8-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. McGill 2 S
|J. McGill
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kelly 17 CB
|K. Kelly
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Williamson 21 S
|K. Williamson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Phillips 40 DL
|T. Phillips
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Fields 24 S
|P. Fields
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Miezan 45 LB
|R. Miezan
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sinclair 8 LB
|T. Sinclair
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Toomer 6 CB
|N. Toomer
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Herron 15 LB
|S. Herron
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
E. Cooper 44 LB
|E. Cooper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Barrow 8 RB
|B. Barrow
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moi 51 DL
|J. Moi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Damuni 3 LB
|L. Damuni
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Turner-Muhammad 4 CB
|S. Turner-Muhammad
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Keneley 92 LB
|L. Keneley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kaul 22 LB
|J. Kaul
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 29 CB
|T. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Karty 43 K
|J. Karty
|2/2
|49
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Sanborn 27 P
|R. Sanborn
|6
|41.3
|3
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Barrow 8 RB
|B. Barrow
|2
|28.5
|40
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|18/29
|199
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
|Z. Charbonnet
|21
|198
|3
|37
|
K. Allen 19 WR
|K. Allen
|4
|66
|1
|72
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|13
|50
|1
|20
|
C. Yankoff 7 WR
|C. Yankoff
|2
|6
|0
|3
|
T. Harden 25 RB
|T. Harden
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Jones 22 RB
|K. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
|Z. Charbonnet
|5
|5
|61
|0
|25
|
J. Bobo 9 WR
|J. Bobo
|6
|3
|40
|0
|17
|
M. Sykes 12 WR
|M. Sykes
|2
|2
|38
|0
|27
|
K. Allen 19 WR
|K. Allen
|5
|3
|24
|0
|9
|
L. Loya 17 WR
|L. Loya
|3
|2
|13
|0
|15
|
M. Ezeike 86 TE
|M. Ezeike
|3
|2
|12
|0
|7
|
K. Brown 0 WR
|K. Brown
|4
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
H. Habermehl 81 TE
|H. Habermehl
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Blaylock 4 DB
|S. Blaylock
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Muasau 53 LB
|D. Muasau
|3-3
|0.0
|1
|
G. Smith III 58 DL
|G. Smith III
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Vaughns 21 LB
|J. Vaughns
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
G. Murphy 11 DL
|G. Murphy
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Osling III 7 DB
|M. Osling III
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones Jr. 35 LB
|C. Jones Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Murphy 12 DL
|G. Murphy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Calvert 33 LB
|B. Calvert
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
C. Bryant-Strother 9 LB
|C. Bryant-Strother
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Toia 93 DL
|J. Toia
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Latu 15 LB
|L. Latu
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Kirkwood 3 DB
|D. Kirkwood
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sykes 99 DL
|J. Sykes
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Magna 94 DL
|D. Magna
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Humphrey 6 DB
|J. Humphrey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hearn 22 DB
|A. Hearn
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Barr-Mira 2 K
|N. Barr-Mira
|1/2
|31
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Barr-Mira 2 K
|N. Barr-Mira
|2
|45.5
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Loya 17 WR
|L. Loya
|3
|2.7
|9
|0
|
N. Barr-Mira 2 K
|N. Barr-Mira
|1
|-2.0
|-2
|0
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:29 - 4th) N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|+72 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 28(10:40 - 4th) K.Allen rushed to STA End Zone for 72 yards. K.Allen for 72 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - UCLA 21(11:10 - 4th) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 28 for 7 yards. Tackled by P.Fields at UCLA 28.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 14(11:40 - 4th) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 21 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Bailey at UCLA 21.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - UCLA 7(12:09 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to UCLA 14 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Williamson at UCLA 14.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - UCLA 3(12:40 - 4th) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 7 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.McGill; R.Miezan at UCLA 7.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 1(13:09 - 4th) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Phillips at UCLA 3.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 14 - STNFRD 47(13:18 - 4th) R.Sanborn punts 46 yards to UCLA 1 Center-B.Parsons. Downed by C.Bowman.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - STNFRD 47(13:25 - 4th) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for E.Higgins. PENALTY on STA-D.Nugent Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards declined.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - STNFRD 47(13:31 - 4th) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for B.Barrow.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 43(14:09 - 4th) B.Barrow rushed to UCLA 47 for -4 yards. Tackled by G.Murphy at UCLA 47.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 42(14:55 - 4th) B.Barrow rushed to UCLA 43 for 15 yards. Tackled by A.Hearn; J.Sykes at UCLA 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 42(15:00 - 4th) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for E.Higgins.
|Kickoff
|(0:03 - 3rd) R.Lopez kicks 63 yards from UCLA 35 to the STA 2. B.Barrow returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Toia at STA 42.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:03 - 3rd) N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|+37 YD
4 & 1 - UCLA 37(0:09 - 3rd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to STA End Zone for 37 yards. Z.Charbonnet for 37 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - UCLA 38(0:36 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to STA 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Toomer at STA 37.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - UCLA 40(1:11 - 3rd) K.Allen rushed to STA 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.McGill at STA 38.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 46(1:43 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to STA 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by L.Damuni at STA 40.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - UCLA 49(2:13 - 3rd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to STA 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Phillips; S.Herron at STA 46.
|+16 YD
3 & 17 - UCLA 35(2:36 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 35. Catch made by Z.Charbonnet at UCLA 35. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by K.Williamson at STA 49.
|No Gain
2 & 17 - UCLA 35(2:43 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for K.Brown.
|-7 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 42(3:16 - 3rd) K.Allen rushed to UCLA 35 for -7 yards. Tackled by J.McGill at UCLA 35.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - STNFRD 35(3:28 - 3rd) R.Sanborn punts 23 yards to UCLA 42 Center-B.Parsons. Downed by STA.
|+4 YD
3 & 15 - STNFRD 31(4:06 - 3rd) T.McKee scrambles to STA 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Bryant-Strother at STA 35.
|Sack
2 & 10 - STNFRD 36(4:37 - 3rd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee sacked at STA 31 for -5 yards (S.Blaylock)
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 36(4:45 - 3rd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for S.Taylor.
|+14 YD
2 & 9 - STNFRD 22(5:16 - 3rd) M.Reuben rushed to STA 36 for 14 yards. Tackled by M.Osling; D.Muasau at STA 36.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 21(5:57 - 3rd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 21. Catch made by C.Robinson at STA 21. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Muasau at STA 22.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - STNFRD 17(6:38 - 3rd) A.Daniels rushed to STA 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Murphy at STA 21.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 10(7:11 - 3rd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 10. Catch made by E.Higgins at STA 10. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Osling at STA 17.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - UCLA 40(7:17 - 3rd) N.Barr-Mira punts 50 yards to STA 10 Center-UCLA. Fair catch by J.Thompson.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - UCLA 40(7:26 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for J.Bobo.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - UCLA 37(7:46 - 3rd) C.Yankoff rushed to UCLA 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Bailey at UCLA 40.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 34(8:16 - 3rd) C.Yankoff rushed to UCLA 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Keneley at UCLA 37.
|+21 YD
2 & 6 - UCLA 13(8:53 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 13. Catch made by Z.Charbonnet at UCLA 13. Gain of 21 yards. Z.Charbonnet ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 9(9:23 - 3rd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 13 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Moi at UCLA 13.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - STNFRD 43(9:33 - 3rd) R.Sanborn punts 48 yards to UCLA 9 Center-B.Parsons. Fair catch by L.Loya.
|Sack
3 & 8 - STNFRD 46(10:09 - 3rd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee sacked at STA 43 for -3 yards (L.Latu) T.McKee FUMBLES forced by L.Latu. Fumble RECOVERED by STA-W.Rouse at STA 43. Tackled by UCLA at STA 43.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 44(10:50 - 3rd) C.Robinson rushed to STA 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Sykes; D.Magna at STA 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 44(10:56 - 3rd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for S.Taylor.
|+30 YD
3 & 8 - STNFRD 14(11:29 - 3rd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 14. Catch made by B.Tremayne at STA 14. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by UCLA at STA 44.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - STNFRD 14(11:34 - 3rd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for B.Barrow.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 12(12:08 - 3rd) C.Robinson rushed to STA 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Smith at STA 14.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 14 - UCLA 47(12:16 - 3rd) N.Barr-Mira punts 41 yards to STA 12 Center-J.Landherr. Fair catch by J.Thompson.
|Sack
3 & 6 - UCLA 45(12:56 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson sacked at UCLA 47 for -8 yards (D.Bailey)
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - UCLA 47(13:32 - 3rd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to STA 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Phillips at STA 45.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 49(14:04 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to STA 49. Catch made by Z.Charbonnet at STA 49. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by R.Miezan; T.Phillips at STA 47.
|+17 YD
2 & 1 - UCLA 34(14:33 - 3rd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to STA 49 for 17 yards. Z.Charbonnet FUMBLES forced by D.Bailey. Fumble RECOVERED by UCLA-K.Brown at STA 49. Tackled by STA at STA 49.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 25. Catch made by K.Allen at UCLA 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Kelly; R.Miezan at UCLA 34.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Karty kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to the UCLA End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 23 - UCLA 31(0:09 - 2nd) N.Barr-Mira 41 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-J.Landherr Holder-S.Holland.
|Sack
3 & Goal - UCLA 9(0:14 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson sacked at STA 23 for -14 yards (S.Herron)
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UCLA 9(0:19 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for K.Brown.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UCLA 9(0:25 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for J.Bobo.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - UCLA 4(0:25 - 2nd) PENALTY on UCLA-UCLA False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - UCLA 21(0:37 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to STA 21. Catch made by J.Bobo at STA 21. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.McGill at STA 4.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 21(0:40 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for K.Brown.
|+16 YD
3 & 1 - UCLA 37(0:48 - 2nd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to STA 21 for 16 yards. Tackled by D.Bailey at STA 21.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - UCLA 37(0:50 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for M.Ezeike.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 46(0:56 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to STA 46. Catch made by K.Allen at STA 46. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.McGill at STA 37.
|+13 YD
2 & 5 - UCLA 41(1:06 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles to STA 46 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.McGill at STA 46.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 36(1:10 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 36. Catch made by M.Ezeike at UCLA 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Sinclair at UCLA 41.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(1:23 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 25. Catch made by K.Brown at UCLA 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Kelly at UCLA 36.
|Kickoff
|(1:23 - 2nd) J.Karty kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to the UCLA End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - STNFRD 39(1:28 - 2nd) J.Karty 49 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Parsons Holder-R.Sanborn.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - STNFRD 31(1:30 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for J.Humphreys.
|+3 YD
2 & 12 - STNFRD 34(2:14 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to UCLA 34. Catch made by C.Robinson at UCLA 34. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by S.Blaylock at UCLA 31.
|Sack
1 & 10 - STNFRD 32(2:55 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee sacked at UCLA 34 for -2 yards (B.Calvert)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - STNFRD 28(3:04 - 2nd) R.Sanborn punts 38 yards to UCLA 34 Center-B.Parsons. L.Loya returned punt from the UCLA 34. L.Loya FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by STA-J.Katona at UCLA 32. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 32. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - STNFRD 28(3:11 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for B.Yurosek.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - STNFRD 27(3:50 - 2nd) T.McKee scrambles to STA 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Toia at STA 28.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(4:26 - 2nd) C.Robinson rushed to STA 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by UCLA at STA 27.
|Kickoff
|(4:26 - 2nd) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the STA End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:26 - 2nd) N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - UCLA 1(4:29 - 2nd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to STA End Zone for 1 yards. Z.Charbonnet for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - UCLA 9(4:48 - 2nd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to STA End Zone for yards. Z.Charbonnet for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. Z.Charbonnet rushed to STA 1 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Williamson at STA 1.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 36(5:38 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to STA 36. Catch made by M.Sykes at STA 36. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by S.Turner-Muhammad at STA 9.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 49(6:03 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 49. Catch made by L.Loya at UCLA 49. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.McGill at STA 36.
|+5 YD
4 & 3 - UCLA 44(6:38 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to UCLA 49 for 5 yards. D.Thompson-Robinson ran out of bounds.
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - UCLA 38(7:18 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 38. Catch made by K.Allen at UCLA 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Kelly at UCLA 44.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - UCLA 39(7:52 - 2nd) K.Allen rushed to UCLA 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by E.Cooper at UCLA 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 37(8:21 - 2nd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Phillips at UCLA 39.
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - UCLA 29(8:54 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to UCLA 37 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Sinclair at UCLA 37.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - UCLA 22(9:26 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 22. Catch made by M.Ezeike at UCLA 22. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Kelly at UCLA 29.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 20(10:00 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to UCLA 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Miezan at UCLA 22.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - STNFRD 39(10:16 - 2nd) R.Sanborn punts 42 yards to UCLA 19 Center-B.Parsons. L.Loya returned punt from the UCLA 19. Tackled by S.Roush; B.Parsons at UCLA 20.
|Penalty
4 & 2 - STNFRD 44(10:16 - 2nd) PENALTY on STA-L.Rogers False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - STNFRD 44(10:24 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for E.Higgins.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - STNFRD 39(11:00 - 2nd) C.Robinson rushed to STA 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Vaughns; D.Magna at STA 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 36(11:41 - 2nd) T.McKee scrambles to STA 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Muasau at STA 39.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 25(12:24 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 25. Catch made by B.Barrow at STA 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by G.Murphy; J.Humphrey at STA 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(12:57 - 2nd) C.Robinson rushed to STA 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Murphy at STA 25.
|Kickoff
|(12:57 - 2nd) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the STA End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - UCLA 21(12:57 - 2nd) N.Barr-Mira 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Landherr Holder-S.Holland. PENALTY on STA-STA Illegal Substitution 5 yards declined.
|-3 YD
3 & 6 - UCLA 10(13:37 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to STA 10. Catch made by Z.Charbonnet at STA 10. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by D.Bailey at STA 13.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - UCLA 14(14:10 - 2nd) T.Harden rushed to STA 10 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Bailey at STA 10.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 14(14:16 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for K.Allen.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 27(14:35 - 2nd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to STA 14 for 13 yards. Tackled by K.Kelly at STA 14.
|+20 YD
4 & 6 - UCLA 47(15:00 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles to STA 27 for 20 yards. Tackled by S.Herron at STA 27.
|+4 YD
3 & 10 - UCLA 49(0:12 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles to STA 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Bailey at STA 47.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UCLA 49(0:47 - 1st) K.Jones rushed to UCLA 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Bailey; L.Keneley at UCLA 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 49(0:52 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for L.Loya.
|+11 YD
3 & 7 - UCLA 38(1:11 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 38. Catch made by M.Sykes at UCLA 38. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by N.Toomer at UCLA 49.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UCLA 38(1:18 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for J.Bobo.
|+8 YD
1 & 15 - UCLA 30(1:38 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 38 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Kaul; K.Williamson at UCLA 38.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UCLA 35(1:46 - 1st) PENALTY on UCLA-A.Mafi False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 24(2:07 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 24. Catch made by J.Bobo at UCLA 24. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by R.Miezan at UCLA 35.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UCLA 14(2:13 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for K.Allen. PENALTY on STA-K.Kelly Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 21 - STNFRD 44(2:24 - 1st) R.Sanborn punts 51 yards to UCLA 5 Center-B.Parsons. L.Loya returned punt from the UCLA 5. Pushed out of bounds by J.Kaul at UCLA 14.
|No Gain
3 & 21 - STNFRD 44(2:31 - 1st) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for C.Robinson.
|+3 YD
2 & 24 - STNFRD 41(3:10 - 1st) B.Barrow rushed to STA 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Vaughns at STA 44.
|Sack
1 & 20 - STNFRD 45(3:50 - 1st) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee sacked at STA 41 for -4 yards (G.Smith)
|Penalty
1 & 10 - STNFRD 45(3:59 - 1st) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for STA. PENALTY on STA-W.Rouse Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - STNFRD 45(4:36 - 1st) A.Daniels rushed to UCLA 45 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Vaughns at UCLA 45.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 44(5:13 - 1st) B.Barrow rushed to STA 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Muasau; G.Murphy at STA 45.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(5:45 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to STA 25. Catch made by B.Yurosek at STA 25. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by M.Osling at STA 44.
|Kickoff
|(5:45 - 1st) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the STA End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - STNFRD 24(5:59 - 1st) T.McKee pass INTERCEPTED at STA 28. Intercepted by D.Muasau at STA 28. Tackled by B.Barrow at STA 23.
|Kickoff
|(6:05 - 1st) R.Lopez kicks 58 yards from UCLA 35 to the STA 7. B.Barrow returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Jones at STA 24.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:05 - 1st) N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - UCLA 3(6:10 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to STA End Zone for 3 yards. D.Thompson-Robinson for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - UCLA 6(6:50 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to STA 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Damuni; K.Kelly at STA 3.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - UCLA 4(7:29 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to STA 4. Catch made by L.Loya at STA 4. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by P.Fields at STA 6.
|+25 YD
2 & 16 - UCLA 29(7:50 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to STA 29. Catch made by Z.Charbonnet at STA 29. Gain of 25 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Damuni; T.Williams at STA 4.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - UCLA 24(8:03 - 1st) PENALTY on UCLA-UCLA False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - UCLA 28(8:34 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to STA 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Herron; K.Williamson at STA 24.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UCLA 23(8:42 - 1st) PENALTY on UCLA-H.Habermehl False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
4 & 6 - UCLA 35(9:00 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to STA 35. Catch made by J.Bobo at STA 35. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by P.Fields; T.Sinclair at STA 23.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - UCLA 35(9:07 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for H.Habermehl.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - UCLA 39(9:30 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to STA 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by P.Fields at STA 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 39(9:34 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for K.Allen.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 50(9:56 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to STA 39 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Williamson at STA 39.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 39(10:19 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to STA 50 for 11 yards. Tackled by R.Miezan at STA 50.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(10:35 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 39 for 14 yards. Tackled by K.Kelly; L.Damuni at UCLA 39.
|Kickoff
|(10:35 - 1st) J.Karty kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to the UCLA End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - STNFRD 12(10:39 - 1st) J.Karty 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Parsons Holder-R.Sanborn.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - STNFRD 4(10:44 - 1st) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for E.Higgins.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - STNFRD 4(11:28 - 1st) C.Robinson rushed to UCLA 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Smith at UCLA 4.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - STNFRD 5(12:01 - 1st) C.Robinson rushed to UCLA 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Calvert; G.Smith at UCLA 4.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - STNFRD 20(12:07 - 1st) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for B.Tremayne. PENALTY on UCLA-J.Humphrey Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - STNFRD 20(12:13 - 1st) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for B.Tremayne.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 26(12:44 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to UCLA 26. Catch made by B.Yurosek at UCLA 26. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Vaughns; B.Calvert at UCLA 20.
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - STNFRD 34(13:19 - 1st) C.Robinson rushed to UCLA 26 for 8 yards. Tackled by S.Blaylock at UCLA 26.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - STNFRD 39(13:43 - 1st) T.McKee scrambles to UCLA 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Muasau at UCLA 34.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 43(14:09 - 1st) C.Robinson rushed to UCLA 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Kirkwood; J.Vaughns at UCLA 39.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 47(14:37 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to STA 47. Catch made by J.Humphreys at STA 47. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Vaughns; D.Muasau at UCLA 43.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 35(15:00 - 1st) C.Robinson rushed to STA 47 for 12 yards. Tackled by S.Blaylock; M.Osling at STA 47.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Lopez kicks 30 yards from UCLA 35 to the STA 35. Out of bounds.
