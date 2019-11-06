Drive Chart
BAYLOR
TCU

Baylor-TCU Preview

  • Nov 06, 2019

No. 12 Baylor is undefeated and atop the Big 12 standings but can't afford to rest on its laurels as it prepares to square off against rival TCU on the road on Saturday in Fort Worth.

Saturday's contest is the first of a daunting four-game stretch in November for the Bears (8-0, 5-0 Big 12), who also face Oklahoma and Texas at home and play at Kansas.

Baylor coach Matt Rhule is working hard to keep his players on the right track and away from the hype now that the program is back on the national radar. The Bears have been moving up in the Top 25 after entering the polls on Oct. 6.

"It is all unchartered territory for our team, so I keep going out and saying my way is to not pay attention to any of that," Rhule said. "It is to just focus on this week and us. We have a lot of older guys who are doing that. And thankfully we are playing TCU, because that is a team our players know."

This marks just the third time that Baylor won its first eight games, and the first since 2015, when the Bears finished 10-3 and ranked No. 13.

The Bears' all-time best start was in 2013 when they won their first nine contests and were ranked No. 3 in the nation before losing to Oklahoma State and eventually ending up 11-2 with its first-ever Big 12 title.

"Those things are fun to hear about, but the quickest way to get rid of all that stuff is to not focus on what you are doing," Rhule said. "So we have got to improve. Thankfully, there are a lot of things to improve."

Baylor's latest game was a 17-14 Halloween night win over West Virginia in which it found a way to trudge to victory by fending off the Mountaineers' big plays. The Bears outgained West Virginia 453-219 but lost three fumbles.

The Horned Frogs (4-4, 2-3) head home after a 34-27 loss at Oklahoma State. TCU allowed 223 rushing yards to Chuba Hubbard, the nation's leading rusher, the most ever by an opponent in coach Gary Patterson's 19-season tenure in Fort Worth. The Frogs also committed four turnovers.

"As bad as we played, it was a seven-point ball game on the road," Patterson said. "When we play well and figure it out, we can beat anyone, and when we don't, we aren't going to."

Freshman quarterback Max Duggan injured his throwing hand in the final minutes of that loss but Patterson did not give any update on his status in his Monday press conference.

"I don't know. I don't know what his deal is," Patterson said about Duggan's injury. "Even if I did, I can't talk about it."

Backup quarterback Michael Collins took a hard shot on the Frogs' final offensive play against the Cowboys and was in the training room afterward.

Adding to the problem is that fifth-year senior Alex Delton left the program, Patterson said Tuesday. The Kansas State transfer opened the season as the starting quarterback, but lost the job to Duggan after two games.

TCU's defense will be a challenge for Baylor. The Horned Frogs lead the Big 12 in total defense by allowing 324 yards per game and rank fifth in scoring defense by allowing 26.1 points. Baylor leads in scoring defense at 18.5 points per game.

TCU and Baylor have played each other 114 times, with the Horned Frogs holding a 55-52-7 edge after a 16-9 victory last season in Waco. TCU has faced Baylor more than any opponent in its history.

1234T
12 Baylor 8-0 -----
TCU 4-4 -----
Amon G. Carter Stadium Fort Worth, Texas
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Baylor
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Brewer 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.6% 2143 14 3 166.8
C. Brewer 150/222 2143 14 3
G. Bohanon 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 104 1 0 146.9
G. Bohanon 10/15 104 1 0
J. Atkinson 16 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
J. Atkinson 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Lovett 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
77 495 4
J. Lovett 77 495 4 46
J. Hasty 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
70 439 4
J. Hasty 70 439 4 73
G. Bohanon 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 194 2
G. Bohanon 20 194 2 38
C. Brewer 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
80 170 6
C. Brewer 80 170 6 25
T. Ebner 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 164 2
T. Ebner 33 164 2 55
Q. Jones 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 68 1
Q. Jones 5 68 1 61
A. Smith 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 29 1
A. Smith 7 29 1 15
C. Platt 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 19 1
C. Platt 4 19 1 15
J. Fleeks 21 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 16 1
J. Fleeks 4 16 1 8
J. Clarke 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
J. Clarke 2 7 0 4
J. White 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
J. White 1 2 0 2
K. Bullard 38 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
K. Bullard 1 1 0 1
R. Sneed 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
R. Sneed 1 -5 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Mims 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
38 618 6
D. Mims 38 618 6 46
T. Thornton 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 593 3
T. Thornton 31 593 3 78
R. Sneed 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 337 3
R. Sneed 29 337 3 38
J. Fleeks 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 179 1
J. Fleeks 10 179 1 64
C. Platt 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 150 1
C. Platt 14 150 1 50
J. Hasty 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 143 0
J. Hasty 16 143 0 63
T. Ebner 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 128 1
T. Ebner 11 128 1 27
J. Atkinson 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 46 0
J. Atkinson 4 46 0 16
J. Lovett 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 24 0
J. Lovett 3 24 0 13
C. Henle 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
C. Henle 2 19 0 11
K. Bullard 38 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
K. Bullard 1 8 0 8
D. Baucum 29 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
D. Baucum 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Williams 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Williams 0-0 0 2
K. Barnes 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Barnes 0-0 0 1
B. Lynch 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Lynch 0-0 0 1
J. Houston 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Houston 0-0 0 1
C. Johnston 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Johnston 0-0 0 1
G. Arnold 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
G. Arnold 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Mayers 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
6/8 33/33
J. Mayers 6/8 0 33/33 51
N. Rauschenberg 99 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/1 4/4
N. Rauschenberg 0/1 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
TCU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Duggan 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.7% 1405 12 4 129.6
M. Duggan 120/208 1405 12 4
A. Delton 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54% 318 0 1 103.4
A. Delton 27/50 318 0 1
M. Collins 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 49 0 0 142.3
M. Collins 3/5 49 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Anderson 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
105 667 6
D. Anderson 105 667 6 77
S. Olonilua 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
85 346 5
S. Olonilua 85 346 5 18
M. Duggan 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
78 319 4
M. Duggan 78 319 4 46
A. Delton 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 100 0
A. Delton 17 100 0 54
D. Barlow 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 96 1
D. Barlow 21 96 1 14
D. Foster 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 66 1
D. Foster 8 66 1 22
E. Demercado 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 65 0
E. Demercado 18 65 0 20
J. Reagor 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 64 0
J. Reagor 10 64 0 29
D. Davis 12 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 18 0
D. Davis 3 18 0 19
T. Hunt 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
T. Hunt 3 12 0 12
M. Collins 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 9 1
M. Collins 2 9 1 11
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Reagor 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 454 4
J. Reagor 32 454 4 44
T. Hunt 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 233 0
T. Hunt 14 233 0 49
T. Barber 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 191 0
T. Barber 16 191 0 51
P. Wells 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 131 5
P. Wells 12 131 5 24
D. Thomas 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 121 1
D. Thomas 8 121 1 30
D. Davis 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 112 0
D. Davis 8 112 0 52
J. Stephens Jr. 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 111 0
J. Stephens Jr. 8 111 0 38
T. Hights 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 108 0
T. Hights 8 108 0 47
D. Anderson 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 97 0
D. Anderson 15 97 0 32
A. Lynn 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 89 0
A. Lynn 9 89 0 25
S. Olonilua 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 66 1
S. Olonilua 14 66 1 19
B. Conwright 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 25 0
B. Conwright 3 25 0 14
A. Davis 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 22 1
A. Davis 1 22 1 22
D. Barlow 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
D. Barlow 1 10 0 10
C. Ware 47 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
C. Ware 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Gladney 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Gladney 0-0 0 1
G. Wallow 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
G. Wallow 0-0 0 1
A. Washington 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
A. Washington 0-0 0 3
T. Moehrig 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0
T. Moehrig 0-0 0 4
I. Gaines 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
I. Gaines 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Song 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
15/16 29/29
J. Song 15/16 0 29/29 74
G. Kell 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
2/3 1/1
G. Kell 2/3 0 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
