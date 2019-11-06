Drive Chart
CLEM
NCST

Clemson-NC State Preview

  • AP
  • Nov 06, 2019

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney on Tuesday lamented the fact his team didn't run the ball as effectively as he would have liked last year against North Carolina State.

"That's an area we need to try to improve in," Swinney said.

Ah, the luxury of being picky.

What he failed to mention was that Clemson beat N.C. State 41-7 en route to its second national title in three years.

"We've had some great games against them," Swinney said.

That might be true, but the Tigers will be a heavy favorite in Saturday night's nationally televised game at N.C. State's Carter-Finley Stadium. Clemson, ranked fifth in the season's first College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night, has won 24 consecutive games -- the nation's longest active streak among FBS teams -- and is off to a 9-0 start this season as it chases its fifth consecutive Atlantic Coast Conference Atlantic Division title.

"The division trophy is not very big," Swinney said. "But if you win that one, you get a chance to win a bigger one."

The Tigers, 6-0 in the ACC, also are looking to win 10 or more games for a school-record ninth consecutive season. N.C. State (4-4, 1-3) is struggling after losing two straight and three of its last four.

"They've had a lot of injuries, but they're not going to change what they do," Swinney said.

The Wolfpack, who are coming off decisive defeats at Boston College and Wake Forest, are heavy underdogs. Clemson has won the last seven meetings and 14 of the last 15.

"This week the challenge is obviously a great one when you're playing a team that's done what Clemson has done," N.C. State coach Dave Doeren said. "I can go through their statistics, but you all know where they are. They do a really good job.

"They have experience, they are well-coached, they have staff continuity; all those things. Their kids know how to win. I also know anything can happen on a Saturday. That's why you put the ball down and play. We have nothing to lose in this football game. Just go play as hard as we can. Anything can happen, and that has to be our mindset."

Clemson is led by sophomore quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who has thrown three touchdown passes in each of the last four games, and junior running back Travis Etienne, who has two 200-yard rushing performances games this season. Etienne has run for 654 yards in the Tigers' last four games, averaging more than 11 yards per carry.

N.C. State, meanwhile, has struggled to find consistency, but appears to be sticking with redshirt freshman quarterback Devin Leary.

"That (Wake Forest) game will be a huge piece for him to grow from," Doeren said. "He'll get another team this week that wants to blitz every snap, so another opportunity."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
1234T
5 Clemson 9-0 -----
NC State 4-4 -----
Carter-Finley Stadium Raleigh, North Carolina
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Clemson
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.2% 2027 20 8 164.1
T. Lawrence 149/225 2027 20 8
C. Brice 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.9% 351 3 0 129.3
C. Brice 33/56 351 3 0
T. Phommachanh 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 56 0 1 72.5
T. Phommachanh 6/12 56 0 1
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 23 0 0 293.2
T. Etienne 1/1 23 0 0
B. Batson 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 0 0 0 100
B. Batson 1/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
123 1102 11
T. Etienne 123 1102 11 90
L. Dixon 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
67 428 4
L. Dixon 67 428 4 32
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 262 6
T. Lawrence 50 262 6 25
C. Mellusi 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 254 2
C. Mellusi 35 254 2 57
M. Dukes 19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 111 1
M. Dukes 23 111 1 24
D. Rencher 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 110 2
D. Rencher 19 110 2 24
C. Brice 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 69 0
C. Brice 10 69 0 18
T. Phommachanh 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 56 0
T. Phommachanh 12 56 0 12
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 29 1
A. Rodgers 1 29 1 29
B. Batson 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 15 0
B. Batson 3 15 0 6
P. McClure 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
P. McClure 2 12 0 9
W. Swinney 22 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
W. Swinney 1 8 0 8
T. Lucas 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
T. Lucas 1 3 0 3
X. Thomas 3 DE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
X. Thomas 1 1 0 1
S. Mayers 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
S. Mayers 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Higgins 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 662 4
T. Higgins 32 662 4 62
J. Ross 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 444 5
J. Ross 36 444 5 48
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 365 4
A. Rodgers 22 365 4 87
D. Overton 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 191 3
D. Overton 10 191 3 63
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 184 1
T. Etienne 19 184 1 27
J. Ngata 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 169 2
J. Ngata 12 169 2 37
C. Powell 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 104 2
C. Powell 12 104 2 26
J. Chalk 25 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 46 0
J. Chalk 7 46 0 10
W. Swinney 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 43 0
W. Swinney 7 43 0 20
T. Chase 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 42 0
T. Chase 5 42 0 13
L. Dixon 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 40 0
L. Dixon 6 40 0 22
F. Ladson Jr. 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 38 2
F. Ladson Jr. 5 38 2 21
L. Price 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 36 0
L. Price 3 36 0 19
D. Allen 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 27 0
D. Allen 3 27 0 10
J. Lay 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 0
J. Lay 1 20 0 20
D. Swinney 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
D. Swinney 2 11 0 11
B. Spector 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 8 0
B. Spector 2 8 0 5
C. Groomes 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
C. Groomes 1 8 0 8
W. Brown 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
W. Brown 1 8 0 8
D. Rencher 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 6 0
D. Rencher 2 6 0 10
J. Banks 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Banks 1 5 0 5
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
T. Lawrence 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Johnson 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Johnson 0-0 0 1
T. Muse 19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
T. Muse 0-0 0 3
A. Terrell 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Terrell 0-0 0 1
K. Wallace 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
K. Wallace 0-0 0 2
C. Smith 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Smith 0-0 0 1
D. Kendrick 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Kendrick 0-0 0 1
I. Simmons 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
I. Simmons 0-0 0 1
M. Goodrich 31 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Goodrich 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Potter 29 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
8/14 47/47
B. Potter 8/14 0 47/47 71
S. Sawicki 98 P
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/2 6/6
S. Sawicki 1/2 0 6/6 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
NC State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. McKay 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.3% 910 3 1 113.6
M. McKay 86/150 910 3 1
B. Hockman 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.2% 487 1 3 99.1
B. Hockman 48/87 487 1 3
D. Leary 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
43% 485 4 2 101.1
D. Leary 37/86 485 4 2
T. Thomas 87 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 74 2 0 395.4
T. Thomas 3/4 74 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Z. Knight 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
82 389 3
Z. Knight 82 389 3 26
J. Houston 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
63 362 2
J. Houston 63 362 2 29
R. Person 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 202 2
R. Person 50 202 2 20
M. McKay 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 63 4
M. McKay 25 63 4 21
K. Lesane 85 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 55 0
K. Lesane 4 55 0 24
T. Pennix 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 49 0
T. Pennix 11 49 0 19
T. Hines 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 47 0
T. Hines 2 47 0 34
W. Dabbs 38 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 45 0
W. Dabbs 11 45 0 11
P. Wilson 11 LB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
P. Wilson 1 9 0 9
D. Leary 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 6 0
D. Leary 9 6 0 12
B. Hockman 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 -27 0
B. Hockman 14 -27 0 20
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
E. Emezie 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
39 410 1
E. Emezie 39 410 1 37
D. Carter 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 356 0
D. Carter 22 356 0 55
C. Angeline 6 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 316 4
C. Angeline 21 316 4 39
T. Thomas 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 283 3
T. Thomas 26 283 3 23
T. Hines 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 195 1
T. Hines 23 195 1 48
K. Lesane 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 75 0
K. Lesane 10 75 0 19
R. Person 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 71 0
R. Person 6 71 0 45
T. Pennix 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 64 1
T. Pennix 6 64 1 32
M. Fisher 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 46 0
M. Fisher 3 46 0 23
D. Autenrieth 42 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 40 0
D. Autenrieth 3 40 0 20
J. Provillon 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 38 0
J. Provillon 1 38 0 38
C. Powell 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 30 0
C. Powell 4 30 0 11
J. Houston 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 28 0
J. Houston 6 28 0 15
Z. Knight 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 5 0
Z. Knight 3 5 0 8
E. Collins 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
E. Collins 1 -1 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Thomas 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Thomas 0-0 0 1
C. Ingram 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
C. Ingram 0-0 0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Dunn 32 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
15/18 22/22
C. Dunn 15/18 0 22/22 67
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores