Drive Chart
IOWAST
OKLA

Iowa St.-Oklahoma Preview

  • AP
  • Nov 06, 2019

Matt Campbell was in tears the last time he walked off Owen Field in Norman, Okla.

The Iowa State coach had just led his team to a shocking 38-31 upset of third-ranked Oklahoma in October 2017.

It was a turning point early in Campbell's tenure after Iowa State was 3-9 in his first season and started 2-2 in the next before knocking off the Sooners.

With the Cyclones on Saturday making their return to Oklahoma -- which is ranked ninth in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season -- Campbell reflected on the importance of that win.

"Winning a conference game on the road and beating a program like Oklahoma, it just allowed us -- and sometimes this happens in coaching, you're constantly talking about what you're going to do -- finally to put some proof to the vision you have for your program," Campbell told reporters this week. "That football season in general allowed us to put some proof to the vision we thought we'd have for where Iowa State football could be and where we could go."

Beginning with that upset, the Cyclones are 19-11.

That 2017 loss was also the first of Lincoln Riley's tenure at Oklahoma. After that defeat, the Sooners bounced back to win eight consecutive games and make the College Football Playoff.

Oklahoma did that a year ago, as well, coming back from an early October loss to Texas to make the playoff.

Now entering Saturday's game, the Sooners are hoping to mimic that success after Kansas State upset Oklahoma two weeks ago.

"Every loss at OU is shocking," Riley said. "It hits you different. It hits you hard. This one was no different. The opportunities after it are no different either.

"It's a chance for us to really rally as a team. We know the opportunities that are in front of us. We know what we can do if we play our style of ball and play to the level that we expect regardless of what the expectations are on the outside."

Riley said he expected teams to mimic how Kansas State was able to take advantage of the Sooners' defense, just like teams did against the Oklahoma offense two years ago after seeing the Cyclones drop eight back into coverage instead of rushing the quarterback.

"It's a copycat game, so yeah, we'll have to defend some of the things that they (Kansas State) did really well. That's no surprise," Riley said. "The biggest thing they did is they beat us up in long-yardage situations. I feel like we've said that a lot in the last couple weeks. That's the most unique thing that happened in that game is that right there. There was nothing really magical. There was nothing crazy schematic. They played better football than we did."

The Cyclones need a win to get themselves back in the hunt for a berth in the Big 12 title game. Iowa State is tied with Kansas State and Texas, a game behind the Sooners for second place in the league and two back of Baylor.

"We know the quality of team that's coming in here," Riley said. "They've lost three games this year, all of them one-score games and certainly watching those games, you could make an argument probably should've won at least a couple of 'em. Very, very capable."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
1234T
Iowa State 5-3 -----
9 Oklahoma 7-1 -----
Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Norman, Oklahoma
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Iowa State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Purdy 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.5% 2567 15 7 153.6
B. Purdy 202/295 2567 15 7
D. Jones 8 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 51 1 0 858.4
D. Jones 1/1 51 1 0
R. Mitchell 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 9 1 0 252.8
R. Mitchell 1/2 9 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Hall 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
81 475 7
B. Hall 81 475 7 75
J. Lang 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 202 3
J. Lang 45 202 3 23
B. Purdy 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
59 196 6
B. Purdy 59 196 6 44
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 115 0
K. Nwangwu 16 115 0 19
R. Mitchell 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 92 1
R. Mitchell 9 92 1 29
S. Croney Jr. 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 88 1
S. Croney Jr. 28 88 1 14
J. Brock 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 48 0
J. Brock 9 48 0 13
L. Akers 82 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
L. Akers 1 8 0 8
D. Jones 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
D. Jones 2 0 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Jones 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
52 586 1
D. Jones 52 586 1 84
T. Milton 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 524 2
T. Milton 24 524 2 73
C. Kolar 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 486 5
C. Kolar 34 486 5 49
L. Pettway 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 358 4
L. Pettway 32 358 4 51
B. Hall 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 120 0
B. Hall 10 120 0 61
S. Shaw Jr. 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 95 2
S. Shaw Jr. 6 95 2 33
L. Akers 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 92 0
L. Akers 6 92 0 32
C. Allen 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 86 1
C. Allen 9 86 1 30
D. Soehner 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 78 0
D. Soehner 5 78 0 21
S. Croney Jr. 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 60 0
S. Croney Jr. 10 60 0 15
D. Wilson 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 59 0
D. Wilson 5 59 0 28
J. Lang 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 47 1
J. Lang 7 47 1 23
J. Scates 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 25 1
J. Scates 2 25 1 18
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
K. Nwangwu 1 8 0 8
R. Mitchell 6 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
R. Mitchell 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Lewis 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Lewis 0-0 0 1
L. White 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
L. White 0-0 0 1
M. Rose 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Rose 0-0 0 1
J. Hummel 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Hummel 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Assalley 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
9/13 35/36
C. Assalley 9/13 0 35/36 62
B. Narveson 90 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/3 0/0
B. Narveson 1/3 0 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Oklahoma
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Hurts 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.9% 2469 21 3 224.3
J. Hurts 133/180 2469 21 3
T. Mordecai 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 207 2 0 153.8
T. Mordecai 16/26 207 2 0
S. Rattler 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 73 1 0 192.9
S. Rattler 6/8 73 1 0
N. Basquine 83 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 21 0 1 38.2
N. Basquine 1/2 21 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Hurts 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
103 801 13
J. Hurts 103 801 13 52
K. Brooks 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 383 2
K. Brooks 48 383 2 42
T. Sermon 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
53 371 4
T. Sermon 53 371 4 32
R. Stevenson 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 357 5
R. Stevenson 39 357 5 75
T. Pledger 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 60 0
T. Pledger 7 60 0 16
M. Major 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 28 0
M. Major 10 28 0 6
T. Mordecai 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 16 0
T. Mordecai 4 16 0 12
C. Rambo 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 15 0
C. Rambo 2 15 0 18
S. Rattler 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 15 0
S. Rattler 2 15 0 8
J. Haselwood 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Haselwood 1 8 0 8
B. Willis 81 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -1 0
B. Willis 2 -1 0 0
I. McIver 61 OL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
I. McIver 1 -1 0 0
J. Hall 27 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
J. Hall 1 -1 0 0
C. Lamb 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 -11 1
C. Lamb 5 -11 1 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Lamb 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 816 11
C. Lamb 36 816 11 71
C. Rambo 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 559 5
C. Rambo 25 559 5 74
J. Haselwood 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 231 1
J. Haselwood 15 231 1 49
N. Basquine 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 205 0
N. Basquine 12 205 0 70
L. Morris 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 166 1
L. Morris 7 166 1 46
J. Hall 27 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 113 3
J. Hall 10 113 3 23
B. Willis 81 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 99 0
B. Willis 5 99 0 25
G. Calcaterra 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 79 0
G. Calcaterra 5 79 0 24
T. Wease 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 79 1
T. Wease 4 79 1 37
T. Bridges 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 75 1
T. Bridges 6 75 1 33
T. Sermon 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 71 1
T. Sermon 8 71 1 20
D. Stoops 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 67 0
D. Stoops 6 67 0 17
A. Miller 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 55 0
A. Miller 2 55 0 40
M. Jones 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 42 0
M. Jones 2 42 0 37
A. Stogner 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 34 0
A. Stogner 3 34 0 19
K. Brooks 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 27 0
K. Brooks 3 27 0 24
R. Stevenson 29 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 26 0
R. Stevenson 5 26 0 15
J. Hurts 1 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 21 0
J. Hurts 1 21 0 21
P. Fields 10 S
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
P. Fields 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Davis 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Davis 0-0 0 1
B. Radley-Hiles 44 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Radley-Hiles 0-0 0 1
R. Jones 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Jones 0-0 0 1
T. Brown 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Brown 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Brkic 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
10/10 27/27
G. Brkic 10/10 0 27/27 57
C. Sutherland 30 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
2/4 23/23
C. Sutherland 2/4 0 23/23 29
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores