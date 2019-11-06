Drive Chart
In a stellar season when the American Athletic Conference has had multiple ranked teams popping in and out of the top 25, the Cincinnati Bearcats currently hold a lofty position.

The No. 20 Bearcats are the only team that is unbeaten in AAC play.

Cincinnati (7-1, 4-0), the nation's highest-ranked Group of Five squad, hosts the UConn Huskies on Saturday at Nippert Stadium.

The AAC has received plenty of attention this season.

In Sunday's College Football Playoff rankings, four teams from the conference locked down spots inside the top 25.

However, it took a monumental fourth quarter in Greenville, N.C., last Saturday against East Carolina for the Bearcats to stay ranked and atop the AAC East Division standings.

Cincinnati mounted a ferocious rally against the Pirates in the fourth quarter in a high-scoring game.

Trailing by 12 points with under nine minutes remaining and a 24 1/2-point favorite over ECU, Cincinnati started its comeback behind a touchdown pass from quarterback Desmond Ridder to tight end Josiah Deguara from 3 yards out.

Ahmad Gardner then stepped in front of a short out hook route and returned the interception 62 yards for a score. Sam Crosa's 32-yard field goal on the game's final play gave the Bearcats a 46-43 win as they outscored ECU 18-3 in the fourth quarter.

Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell said rallying to win a game as a big favorite on the road would be beneficial for his group, which holds the tiebreaker over division rival UCF by way of a 27-24 home victory on Oct. 4.

"We really struggled emotionally in the first half," Fickell said. "But we showed a lot of heart. We're going to be a lot better because of this game, and we're going to be a lot tighter because of this game. This is going to give us a lot more opportunities."

However, Cincinnati's defense allowed a whopping 638 yards of offense to ECU. Pirates sophomore quarterback Holton Ahlers passed for a school-record 535 yards and four touchdowns.

Cincinnati may not need to rely on fourth-quarter heroics against UConn -- the Bearcats opened as a 34 1/2-point favorite -- but they only need to look around the college football landscape to realize nothing can be taken for granted.

UConn (2-7, 0-5) saw one dreadful streak continue on Friday night a week after another came to an end.

A 56-10 loss to Navy extended their AAC losing stretch to 16 consecutive games. Running back Kevin Mensah rushed for 107 yards, and freshman quarterback Jack Zergiotis passed for 205 yards and a score but also committed three turnovers.

The Midshipmen produced 573 yards of offense, 408 of it rushing.

"We didn't play very well," said UConn coach Randy Edsall. "We had our opportunities early. I think Jack just tried to press too much."

In their previous game at UMass, the Huskies won 56-35 to end their 22-game losing streak against Football Bowl Subdivision opponents.

UConn's only other win was its season opener against Wagner -- a game in which the Huskies barely slipped past the Football Championship Series school, 24-21.

--Field Level Media

Connecticut
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Zergiotis 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58% 1079 5 8 110.4
J. Zergiotis 101/174 1079 5 8
M. Beaudry 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.5% 468 1 2 115.7
M. Beaudry 47/74 468 1 2
S. Krajewski 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.7% 277 3 1 154.8
S. Krajewski 23/35 277 3 1
Q. Skanes 19 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 15 1 0 556
Q. Skanes 1/1 15 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Mensah 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
176 803 9
K. Mensah 176 803 9 58
A. Thompkins 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
84 388 2
A. Thompkins 84 388 2 42
D. Black 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 46 0
D. Black 9 46 0 13
S. Krajewski 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 26 0
S. Krajewski 8 26 0 17
D. O'Reilly 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 17 0
D. O'Reilly 5 17 0 11
C. Ross 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
C. Ross 2 11 0 7
M. Beaudry 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 -22 1
M. Beaudry 15 -22 1 10
J. Zergiotis 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 -38 0
J. Zergiotis 24 -38 0 27
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Ross 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
46 516 2
C. Ross 46 516 2 57
A. Brown 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 254 1
A. Brown 21 254 1 27
A. Thompkins 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 232 2
A. Thompkins 35 232 2 33
J. Rose 91 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 195 1
J. Rose 19 195 1 29
M. Drayton 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 162 2
M. Drayton 15 162 2 21
C. Hairston 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 142 1
C. Hairston 7 142 1 53
E. Jeffreys 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 101 1
E. Jeffreys 8 101 1 30
J. Medlock 40 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 71 0
J. Medlock 6 71 0 22
H. Maurisseau 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 58 0
H. Maurisseau 7 58 0 12
K. Mensah 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 55 0
K. Mensah 5 55 0 26
M. Donaldson 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 30 0
M. Donaldson 2 30 0 17
D. Williams 15 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 23 0
D. Williams 1 23 0 23
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Harrell 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Harrell 0-0 0 1
A. Olaniyan 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Olaniyan 0-0 0 1
O. Robinson 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
O. Robinson 0-0 0 1
D. Harris 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Harris 0-0 0 1
T. Coyle 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Coyle 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Harris 49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
7/12 22/22
C. Harris 7/12 0 22/22 43
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Cincinnati
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Ridder 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.3% 1560 15 7 143
D. Ridder 118/199 1560 15 7
B. Bryant 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 74 0 0 131.7
B. Bryant 3/7 74 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Warren II 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
132 639 7
M. Warren II 132 639 7 73
D. Ridder 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
84 348 1
D. Ridder 84 348 1 32
G. Doaks 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 253 3
G. Doaks 50 253 3 27
T. Thomas 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 190 1
T. Thomas 40 190 1 38
R. Montgomery 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 54 0
R. Montgomery 10 54 0 26
B. Bryant 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 36 0
B. Bryant 6 36 0 21
M. Kopaygorodsky 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 19 1
M. Kopaygorodsky 5 19 1 12
T. Tucker 21 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
T. Tucker 2 12 0 9
R. Medaris 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
R. Medaris 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Pierce 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 441 2
A. Pierce 23 441 2 52
J. Deguara 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 369 5
J. Deguara 23 369 5 73
R. Medaris 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 248 2
R. Medaris 16 248 2 75
M. Warren II 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 118 2
M. Warren II 15 118 2 23
J. Jackson 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 99 0
J. Jackson 11 99 0 17
T. Geddis 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 95 1
T. Geddis 6 95 1 51
T. Tucker 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 78 0
T. Tucker 4 78 0 56
M. Mbodj 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 73 0
M. Mbodj 9 73 0 12
G. Doaks 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 28 1
G. Doaks 1 28 1 28
T. Cloud 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 27 1
T. Cloud 6 27 1 10
J. Whyle 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
J. Whyle 1 19 0 19
L. Taylor 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
L. Taylor 2 13 0 7
B. Smith 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
B. Smith 1 11 0 11
B. Labelle 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 1
B. Labelle 2 9 1 5
T. Thomas 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
T. Thomas 1 6 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
P. Young 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
P. Young 0-0 0 2
J. White 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. White 0-0 0 1
D. Forrest 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Forrest 0-0 0 1
C. Jefferies 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Jefferies 0-0 0 1
A. Gardner 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
A. Gardner 0-0 0 2
J. Hicks 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0
J. Hicks 0-0 0 4
C. Bryant 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Bryant 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Crosa 31 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
6/10 31/31
S. Crosa 6/10 0 31/31 49
C. Smith 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/1 0/0
C. Smith 1/1 0 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
