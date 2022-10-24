|
|
|BAYLOR
|TXTECH
Baylor, Texas Tech look to stay alive in Big 12 race
Baylor and Texas Tech will play what amounts to an elimination game for the Big 12 Conference title chase Saturday afternoon when they square off in Lubbock, Texas.
The teams have identical records (4-3, 2-2 Big 12) and are tied for fifth in the 10-team league with five games to play. A third conference loss would doom either in their effort to become one of the top two teams at the end of the regular season.
Baylor heads to Lubbock after a 35-23 win at home over Kansas on Saturday. The Bears racked up 273 yards rushing, with freshman running back Richard Reese amassing 186 of those on 31 carries -- both career highs.
Baylor bolted to a 28-3 halftime lead and held on to win.
The victory gave the Bears some needed momentum for a stretch run. Both Baylor and Texas Tech can make up ground with November games against first-place TCU, but both have lost to second-place Oklahoma State.
"Killer instinct or whatever that is, we're aiming to work to get it," Baylor coach Dave Aranda said. "The best teams have that. For us it's something we have to teach. I have to teach it better and we have to execute it. With the rest of the schedule the way it lays out, it's going to be needed."
Texas Tech also snapped a two-game losing streak and is riding high after a 48-10 win at home over West Virginia on Oct. 22. The Red Raiders got a pair of touchdown passes from Behren Morton and two scoring runs from Tahj Brooks.
The Red Raiders' resume includes overtime wins over Houston and Texas, but Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire called the victory over West Virginia his team's most complete game.
Texas Tech excels at wearing down the opposition, averaging an FBS-leading 89.3 plays per game.
"Again, we're going to try to hit over 100," said McGuire, a longtime Baylor assistant in his first year leading the Red Raiders. "It's just one thing in last few games that has helped our offense -- and definitely helped our offensive line -- is, you know, the amount of time that we can keep people on the field.
"Tempo-wise, I feel like our guys are in really good shape to handle that."
After the teams spent a decade playing at neutral sites, Baylor has won the past two games played in Waco, and Tech won the last meeting in Lubbock (2020) -- with all three games decided by a field goal or less. The Bears will try to snap a 10-game losing streak in Lubbock that dates to 1990.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|261.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|363.6
|
|
|197.3
|AVG RUSH YDS
|136.3
|
|
|458.3
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|499.9
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Shapen
|B. Shapen
|128/188
|1608
|12
|5
|
K. Drones
|K. Drones
|14/23
|219
|1
|1
|
J. Nabors
|J. Nabors
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Reese
|R. Reese
|116
|643
|9
|52
|
Q. Jones
|Q. Jones
|48
|277
|4
|27
|
C. Williams
|C. Williams
|43
|209
|2
|30
|
T. McWilliams
|T. McWilliams
|18
|67
|0
|9
|
M. Baldwin
|M. Baldwin
|4
|61
|1
|50
|
K. Drones
|K. Drones
|7
|47
|2
|17
|
J. Fleeks
|J. Fleeks
|3
|27
|0
|13
|
B. Shapen
|B. Shapen
|37
|27
|2
|35
|
J. Nabors
|J. Nabors
|3
|19
|1
|10
|
J. Jenkins
|J. Jenkins
|3
|8
|0
|5
|
D. Doyle
|D. Doyle
|3
|6
|0
|4
|
H. Presley
|H. Presley
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
B. Sims
|B. Sims
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Holmes
|G. Holmes
|18
|397
|3
|56
|
M. Baldwin
|M. Baldwin
|16
|332
|4
|70
|
H. Presley
|H. Presley
|18
|230
|2
|40
|
B. Sims
|B. Sims
|25
|193
|2
|17
|
D. Dabney
|D. Dabney
|14
|161
|0
|29
|
Q. Jones
|Q. Jones
|11
|80
|0
|25
|
S. Jones
|S. Jones
|7
|73
|0
|18
|
R. Reese
|R. Reese
|8
|68
|0
|17
|
C. Williams
|C. Williams
|4
|61
|1
|39
|
J. Cameron
|J. Cameron
|6
|54
|0
|19
|
J. Ellis
|J. Ellis
|1
|50
|0
|50
|
J. Fleeks
|J. Fleeks
|2
|49
|0
|45
|
T. McWilliams
|T. McWilliams
|5
|27
|0
|9
|
J. Gipson
|J. Gipson
|2
|22
|0
|13
|
A. Winfield
|A. Winfield
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
G. Yates
|G. Yates
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
K. Johnson
|K. Johnson
|2
|9
|0
|6
|
D. Doyle
|D. Doyle
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Mayers
|J. Mayers
|4/4
|0
|24/26
|0
|
I. Hankins
|I. Hankins
|0/1
|0
|8/9
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Smith
|D. Smith
|146/218
|1505
|12
|7
|
B. Morton
|B. Morton
|78/124
|886
|5
|3
|
T. Shough
|T. Shough
|6/10
|154
|1
|0
|
M. Price
|M. Price
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Thompson
|S. Thompson
|79
|369
|3
|24
|
T. Brooks
|T. Brooks
|70
|322
|6
|23
|
D. Smith
|D. Smith
|68
|96
|4
|27
|
B. Donnell
|B. Donnell
|16
|72
|0
|38
|
B. Morton
|B. Morton
|29
|68
|1
|15
|
T. Shough
|T. Shough
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
N. Martinez I
|N. Martinez I
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
B. Bedwell
|B. Bedwell
|2
|4
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. White
|X. White
|31
|409
|3
|55
|
J. Bradley
|J. Bradley
|27
|359
|3
|39
|
T. Cleveland
|T. Cleveland
|21
|309
|0
|58
|
M. Price
|M. Price
|31
|309
|2
|54
|
N. Martinez I
|N. Martinez I
|23
|263
|2
|43
|
L. Fouonji
|L. Fouonji
|17
|231
|3
|39
|
T. Brooks
|T. Brooks
|19
|111
|1
|17
|
J. Sparkman
|J. Sparkman
|11
|104
|0
|17
|
M. Tharp
|M. Tharp
|9
|97
|1
|21
|
B. Cupp
|B. Cupp
|8
|94
|1
|24
|
B. Boyd
|B. Boyd
|9
|92
|1
|18
|
S. Thompson
|S. Thompson
|15
|73
|1
|30
|
H. Teeter
|H. Teeter
|3
|52
|0
|23
|
J. Brown
|J. Brown
|3
|18
|0
|10
|
D. Hocutt
|D. Hocutt
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
H. Wiginton
|H. Wiginton
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. King
|T. King
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Dunlap
|M. Dunlap
|0-0
|0
|1
|
D. Taylor-Demerson
|D. Taylor-Demerson
|0-0
|0
|1
|
R. Pearson Jr.
|R. Pearson Jr.
|0-0
|0
|2
|
R. Williams
|R. Williams
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
UL
USM
0
043 O/U
-1
Thu 7:30pm ESP2
-
VATECH
24NCST
0
039.5 O/U
-13.5
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
14UTAH
WASHST
0
055 O/U
+7
Thu 10:00pm FS1
-
ECU
BYU
0
062 O/U
-3
Fri 8:00pm ESP2
-
LATECH
FIU
0
057 O/U
+6.5
Fri 8:00pm CBSSN
-
ARK
AUBURN
0
062 O/U
+3.5
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
BC
UCONN
0
044.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
GATECH
FSU
0
047.5 O/U
-24
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
MIAOH
AKRON
0
048.5 O/U
+9
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
ND
16CUSE
0
048 O/U
-2.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
2OHIOST
13PSU
0
062 O/U
+15.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
OKLA
IOWAST
0
056 O/U
+1
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
SFLA
HOU
0
061 O/U
-17.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
7TCU
WVU
0
069 O/U
+7.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
TOLEDO
EMICH
0
055.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
MIAMI
UVA
0
048 O/U
+2
Sat 12:30pm
-
CHARLO
RICE
0
059.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP3
-
RUT
MINN
0
041 O/U
-14
Sat 2:30pm BTN
-
ODU
GAST
0
055.5 O/U
-4
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
20CINCY
UCF
0
056 O/U
PK
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
FLA
1UGA
0
056.5 O/U
-22.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
17ILL
NEB
0
050.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
NMEXST
UMASS
0
039 O/U
+2
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
NTEXAS
WKY
0
070.5 O/U
-10
Sat 3:30pm
-
NWEST
IOWA
0
037.5 O/U
-11
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
9OKLAST
22KSTATE
0
056 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
8OREG
CAL
0
058 O/U
+17
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
ROB
APLST
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
SMU
TULSA
0
064 O/U
+2.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
TEMPLE
NAVY
0
040.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
10WAKE
LVILLE
0
064 O/U
+3.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
MIZZOU
25SC
0
046.5 O/U
-4
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
SALA
ARKST
0
055 O/U
+10
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
COLOST
BOISE
0
043 O/U
-27
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
CSTCAR
MRSHL
0
055.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
UAB
FAU
0
048 O/U
+5.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
19UK
3TENN
0
062.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
10USC
ARIZ
0
076.5 O/U
+15.5
Sat 7:00pm PACN
-
ARIZST
COLO
0
046.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
BAYLOR
TXTECH
0
062.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
MICHST
4MICH
0
055 O/U
-23
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
15MISS
TXAM
0
055 O/U
+2
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
PITT
21UNC
0
064.5 O/U
-3
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
MTSU
UTEP
0
052 O/U
-1.5
Sat 9:00pm ESP+
-
NEVADA
SJST
0
044.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SDGST
FRESNO
0
040.5 O/U
-8.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
STNFRD
12UCLA
0
066.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
WYO
HAWAII
0
050.5 O/U
+10
Sat 11:59pm