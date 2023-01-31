The ACC announced its complete 2023 college football schedule on Monday, setting the stage for a pivotal campaign. The schedule is the first featuring a divisionless, 3-3-5 model that will result in the two top teams facing off in the conference championship game.
The opening weekend of college football provides a showcase for the league, with ACC teams playing every day from Thursday to Labor Day Monday. Wake Forest kicks things off on Aug. 31 against Elon, while Louisville plays Georgia Tech at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sept. 1. Florida State plays SEC West champ LSU on Sunday, Sept. 3, while Clemson begins its ACC title defense against Duke on Labor Day.
Notre Dame once again plays a major role in the ACC schedule with six matchups, including a road trip to Clemson on Nov. 4 and a home tilt vs. Wake Forest on Nov. 18. A Sept. 23 matchup between Florida State and Clemson ranks as perhaps the early game of the year in the conference with both programs likely in the top 10 to start the year. The final week of the season features rivalry games as usual, with four schools playing in-state SEC opponents.
The 3-5-5 model involves three permanent opponents for each school to maintain rivalries, along with a rotation selection of five unique teams every other year. The model ensures that every four-year ACC player will travel to every individual opposing stadium over the course of their careers. Previously, the NCAA required every conference with at least 12 teams to have a conference championship game built out of divisions. However, the NCAA nixed the guideline in 2022.
The 2023 ACC Championship Game is scheduled for Dec. 2, 2023, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Here are the 2023 team-by-team schedules for each ACC program.
2023 ACC football schedule
Boston College
- Sept. 2 -- Northern Illinois
- Sept. 9 -- Holy Cross
- Sept. 16 -- Florida State
- Sept. 23 -- at Louisville
- Sept. 30 -- Virginia
- Oct. 7 -- at Army
- Oct. 21 -- at Georgia Tech
- Oct. 28 -- UConn
- Nov. 3 -- at Syracuse
- Nov. 11 -- Virginia Tech
- Nov. 16 -- at Pitt
- Nov. 24 -- Miami
Clemson
- Sept. 4 -- at Duke
- Sept. 9 -- Charleston Southern
- Sept. 16 -- FAU
- Sept. 23 -- Florida State
- Sept. 30 -- at Syracuse
- Oct. 7 -- Wake Forest
- Oct. 21 -- at Miami
- Oct. 28 -- at NC State
- Nov. 4 -- Notre Dame
- Nov. 11 -- Georgia Tech
- Nov. 18 -- North Carolina
- Nov. 25 -- at South Carolina
Duke
- Sept. 4 -- Clemson
- Sept. 9 -- Lafayette
- Sept. 16 -- Northwestern
- Sept. 23 -- at UConn
- Sept. 30 -- Notre Dame
- Oct. 14 -- NC State
- Oct. 21 -- at Florida State
- Oct. 28 -- at Louisville
- Nov. 2 -- Wake Forest
- Nov. 11 -- at North Carolina
- Nov. 18 -- at Virginia
- Nov. 18 -- Pitt
Florida State
- Sept. 3 -- LSU (in Orlando)
- Sept. 9 -- Southern Miss
- Sept. 16 -- at Boston College
- Sept. 23 -- at Clemson
- Oct. 7 -- Virginia Tech
- Oct. 14 -- Syracuse
- Oct. 21 -- Duke
- Oct. 28 -- at Wake Forest
- Nov. 4 -- at Pitt
- Nov. 11 -- Miami
- Nov. 18 -- North Alabama
- Nov. 25 -- at Florida
Georgia Tech
- Sept. 1 -- Louisville (in Atlanta)
- Sept. 9 -- South Carolina State
- Sept. 16 -- at Ole Miss
- Sept. 23 -- at Wake Forest
- Sept. 30 -- Bowling Green
- Oct. 7 -- at Miami
- Oct. 21 -- Boston College
- Oct. 28 -- North Carolina
- Nov. 4 -- at Virginia
- Nov. 11 -- at Clemson
- Nov. 18 -- Syracuse
- Nov. 25 -- Georgia
Louisville
- Sept. 1 -- Georgia Tech (in Atlanta)
- Sept. 7 -- Murray State
- Sept. 16 -- at Indiana
- Sept. 23 -- Boston College
- Sept. 29 -- at NC State
- Oct. 7 -- Notre Dame
- Oct. 14 -- at Pitt
- Oct. 28 -- Duke
- Nov. 4 -- Virginia Tech
- Nov. 9 -- Virginia
- Nov. 18 -- at Miami
- Nov. 25 -- Kentucky
Miami
- Sept. 1 -- Miami (Ohio)
- Sept. 9 -- Texas A&M
- Sept. 14 -- Bethune-Cookman
- Sept. 23 -- at Temple
- Oct. 7 -- Georgia Tech
- Oct. 14 -- at North Carolina
- Oct. 21 -- Clemson
- Oct. 28 -- Virginia
- Nov. 4 -- at NC State
- Nov. 11 -- at Florida State
- Nov. 18 -- Louisville
- Nov. 24 -- at Boston College
North Carolina
- Sept. 2 -- South Carolina (in Charlotte)
- Sept. 9 -- Appalachian State
- Sept. 16 -- Minnesota
- Sept. 23 -- at Pitt
- Oct. 7 -- Syracuse
- Oct. 14 -- Miami
- Oct. 21 -- Virginia
- Oct. 28 -- at Georgia Tech
- Nov. 4 -- Campbell
- Nov. 11 -- Duke
- Nov. 18 -- at Clemson
- Nov. 25 -- at NC State
NC State
- Sept. 2 -- at UConn
- Sept. 9 -- Notre Dame
- Sept. 16 -- VMI
- Sept. 22 -- at Virginia
- Sept. 29 -- Louisville
- Oct. 7 -- Marshall
- Oct. 14 -- at Duke
- Oct. 28 -- Clemson
- Nov. 4 -- Miami
- Nov. 11 -- at Wake Forest
- Nov. 18 -- at Virginia Tech
- Nov. 25 -- North Carolina
Pittsburgh
- Sept. 2 -- Wofford
- Sept. 9 -- Cincinnati
- Sept. 16 -- at West Virginia
- Sept. 23 -- North Carolina
- Sept. 30 -- at Virginia Tech
- Oct. 14 -- Louisville
- Oct. 21 -- at Wake Forest
- Oct. 28 -- at Notre Dame
- Nov. 4 -- Florida State
- Nov. 11 -- Syracuse (in New York)
- Nov. 16 -- Boston College
- Nov. 25 -- at Duke
Syracuse
- Sept. 2 -- Colgate
- Sept. 9 -- Western Michigan
- Sept. 16 -- at Purdue
- Sept. 23 -- Army
- Sept. 30 -- Clemson
- Oct. 7 -- at North Carolina
- Oct. 14 -- at Florida State
- Oct. 26 -- at Virginia Tech
- Nov. 3 -- Boston College
- Nov. 11 -- Pitt (in New York)
- Nov. 18 -- at Georgia Tech
- Nov. 25 -- Wake Forest
Virginia
- Sept. 2 -- Tennessee (in Nashville)
- Sept. 9 -- James Madison
- Sept. 16 -- at Maryland
- Sept. 22 -- NC State
- Sept. 30 -- at Boston College
- Oct. 7 -- William & Mary
- Oct. 21 -- at North Carolina
- Oct. 28 -- at Miami
- Nov. 4 -- Georgia Tech
- Nov. 9 -- at Louisville
- Nov. 18 -- Duke
- Nov. 25 -- Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech
- Sept. 2 -- Old Dominion
- Sept. 9 -- Purdue
- Sept. 16 -- at Rutgers
- Sept. 23 -- at Marshall
- Sept. 30 -- Pitt
- Oct. 7 -- at Florida State
- Oct. 14 -- Wake Forest
- Oct. 26 -- Syracuse
- Nov. 4 -- at Louisville
- Nov. 11 -- at Boston College
- Nov. 18 -- NC State
- Nov. 25 -- at Virginia
Wake Forest
- Aug. 31 -- Elon
- Sept. 9 -- Vanderbilt
- Sept. 16 -- at Old Dominion
- Sept. 23 -- Georgia Tech
- Oct. 7 -- at Clemson
- Oct. 14 -- at Virginia Tech
- Oct. 21 -- Pitt
- Oct. 28 -- Florida State
- Nov. 2 -- at Duke
- Nov. 11 -- NC State
- Nov. 18 -- at Notre Dame
- Nov. 25 -- at Syracuse