The ACC announced its complete 2023 college football schedule on Monday, setting the stage for a pivotal campaign. The schedule is the first featuring a divisionless, 3-3-5 model that will result in the two top teams facing off in the conference championship game.

The opening weekend of college football provides a showcase for the league, with ACC teams playing every day from Thursday to Labor Day Monday. Wake Forest kicks things off on Aug. 31 against Elon, while Louisville plays Georgia Tech at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sept. 1. Florida State plays SEC West champ LSU on Sunday, Sept. 3, while Clemson begins its ACC title defense against Duke on Labor Day.

Notre Dame once again plays a major role in the ACC schedule with six matchups, including a road trip to Clemson on Nov. 4 and a home tilt vs. Wake Forest on Nov. 18. A Sept. 23 matchup between Florida State and Clemson ranks as perhaps the early game of the year in the conference with both programs likely in the top 10 to start the year. The final week of the season features rivalry games as usual, with four schools playing in-state SEC opponents.

The 3-5-5 model involves three permanent opponents for each school to maintain rivalries, along with a rotation selection of five unique teams every other year. The model ensures that every four-year ACC player will travel to every individual opposing stadium over the course of their careers. Previously, the NCAA required every conference with at least 12 teams to have a conference championship game built out of divisions. However, the NCAA nixed the guideline in 2022.

The 2023 ACC Championship Game is scheduled for Dec. 2, 2023, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Here are the 2023 team-by-team schedules for each ACC program.

2023 ACC football schedule

Sept. 2 -- Northern Illinois

Sept. 9 -- Holy Cross

Sept. 16 -- Florida State

Sept. 23 -- at Louisville

Sept. 30 -- Virginia

Oct. 7 -- at Army

Oct. 21 -- at Georgia Tech

Oct. 28 -- UConn

Nov. 3 -- at Syracuse

Nov. 11 -- Virginia Tech

Nov. 16 -- at Pitt

Nov. 24 -- Miami

Clemson

Sept. 4 -- at Duke

Sept. 9 -- Charleston Southern

Sept. 16 -- FAU

Sept. 23 -- Florida State

Sept. 30 -- at Syracuse

Oct. 7 -- Wake Forest

Oct. 21 -- at Miami

Oct. 28 -- at NC State

Nov. 4 -- Notre Dame

Nov. 11 -- Georgia Tech

Nov. 18 -- North Carolina

Nov. 25 -- at South Carolina

Duke

Sept. 4 -- Clemson

Sept. 9 -- Lafayette

Sept. 16 -- Northwestern

Sept. 23 -- at UConn

Sept. 30 -- Notre Dame

Oct. 14 -- NC State

Oct. 21 -- at Florida State

Oct. 28 -- at Louisville

Nov. 2 -- Wake Forest

Nov. 11 -- at North Carolina

Nov. 18 -- at Virginia

Nov. 18 -- Pitt

Florida State

Sept. 3 -- LSU (in Orlando)

Sept. 9 -- Southern Miss

Sept. 16 -- at Boston College

Sept. 23 -- at Clemson

Oct. 7 -- Virginia Tech

Oct. 14 -- Syracuse

Oct. 21 -- Duke

Oct. 28 -- at Wake Forest

Nov. 4 -- at Pitt

Nov. 11 -- Miami

Nov. 18 -- North Alabama

Nov. 25 -- at Florida

Georgia Tech

Sept. 1 -- Louisville (in Atlanta)

Sept. 9 -- South Carolina State

Sept. 16 -- at Ole Miss

Sept. 23 -- at Wake Forest

Sept. 30 -- Bowling Green

Oct. 7 -- at Miami

Oct. 21 -- Boston College

Oct. 28 -- North Carolina

Nov. 4 -- at Virginia

Nov. 11 -- at Clemson

Nov. 18 -- Syracuse

Nov. 25 -- Georgia

Louisville

Sept. 1 -- Georgia Tech (in Atlanta)

Sept. 7 -- Murray State

Sept. 16 -- at Indiana

Sept. 23 -- Boston College

Sept. 29 -- at NC State

Oct. 7 -- Notre Dame

Oct. 14 -- at Pitt

Oct. 28 -- Duke

Nov. 4 -- Virginia Tech

Nov. 9 -- Virginia

Nov. 18 -- at Miami

Nov. 25 -- Kentucky

Miami

Sept. 1 -- Miami (Ohio)

Sept. 9 -- Texas A&M

Sept. 14 -- Bethune-Cookman

Sept. 23 -- at Temple

Oct. 7 -- Georgia Tech

Oct. 14 -- at North Carolina

Oct. 21 -- Clemson

Oct. 28 -- Virginia

Nov. 4 -- at NC State

Nov. 11 -- at Florida State

Nov. 18 -- Louisville

Nov. 24 -- at Boston College

North Carolina

Sept. 2 -- South Carolina (in Charlotte)

Sept. 9 -- Appalachian State

Sept. 16 -- Minnesota

Sept. 23 -- at Pitt

Oct. 7 -- Syracuse

Oct. 14 -- Miami

Oct. 21 -- Virginia

Oct. 28 -- at Georgia Tech

Nov. 4 -- Campbell

Nov. 11 -- Duke

Nov. 18 -- at Clemson

Nov. 25 -- at NC State

NC State

Sept. 2 -- at UConn

Sept. 9 -- Notre Dame

Sept. 16 -- VMI

Sept. 22 -- at Virginia

Sept. 29 -- Louisville

Oct. 7 -- Marshall

Oct. 14 -- at Duke

Oct. 28 -- Clemson

Nov. 4 -- Miami

Nov. 11 -- at Wake Forest

Nov. 18 -- at Virginia Tech

Nov. 25 -- North Carolina

Sept. 2 -- Wofford

Sept. 9 -- Cincinnati

Sept. 16 -- at West Virginia

Sept. 23 -- North Carolina

Sept. 30 -- at Virginia Tech

Oct. 14 -- Louisville

Oct. 21 -- at Wake Forest

Oct. 28 -- at Notre Dame

Nov. 4 -- Florida State

Nov. 11 -- Syracuse (in New York)

Nov. 16 -- Boston College

Nov. 25 -- at Duke

Syracuse

Sept. 2 -- Colgate

Sept. 9 -- Western Michigan

Sept. 16 -- at Purdue

Sept. 23 -- Army

Sept. 30 -- Clemson

Oct. 7 -- at North Carolina

Oct. 14 -- at Florida State

Oct. 26 -- at Virginia Tech

Nov. 3 -- Boston College

Nov. 11 -- Pitt (in New York)

Nov. 18 -- at Georgia Tech

Nov. 25 -- Wake Forest

Virginia

Sept. 2 -- Tennessee (in Nashville)

Sept. 9 -- James Madison

Sept. 16 -- at Maryland

Sept. 22 -- NC State

Sept. 30 -- at Boston College

Oct. 7 -- William & Mary

Oct. 21 -- at North Carolina

Oct. 28 -- at Miami

Nov. 4 -- Georgia Tech

Nov. 9 -- at Louisville

Nov. 18 -- Duke

Nov. 25 -- Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech

Sept. 2 -- Old Dominion

Sept. 9 -- Purdue

Sept. 16 -- at Rutgers

Sept. 23 -- at Marshall

Sept. 30 -- Pitt

Oct. 7 -- at Florida State

Oct. 14 -- Wake Forest

Oct. 26 -- Syracuse

Nov. 4 -- at Louisville

Nov. 11 -- at Boston College

Nov. 18 -- NC State

Nov. 25 -- at Virginia

Wake Forest