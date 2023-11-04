The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles will try to maintain their perfect record when they travel to Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon during the Week 10 college football schedule. FSU played a pair of one-score games in September, but it has won four straight games in blowout fashion since then. The Seminoles are 21.5-point favorites in the Week 10 college football odds from SportsLine consensus, as Pittsburgh has lost six of its last seven games. However, the Panthers' lone win during that stretch came against then-No. 14 Louisville, handing the Cardinals their only loss of the season.

Louisville will be looking to remain a one-loss team when it faces Virginia Tech as a 10-point favorite in the Week 10 college football spreads.

For years Vegas-based Marshall was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famed sports betting newsletter. With a background in play-by-play work and sports information while in college, Marshall joined TGS in 1981 when hired by the legendary Mort Olshan and served as executive editor for many years. He now supplies his unique and colorful brand of football and basketball analysis to SportsLine members.

An in-demand guest on numerous sports talk radio and TV shows across the country, Bruce's vast array of editorial work has been featured in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the New York Post and many other outlets. He has won various handicapping titles and also is working on several book projects.

Top college football predictions for Week 10

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for Week 10: Arkansas (+3) covers at Florida in a noon ET SEC matchup. Florida is coming off a brutal loss to top-ranked Georgia, allowing the Bulldogs to score 36 consecutive points in a 43-20 final. The Gators have only covered the spread three times in their last nine games, while Arkansas has been a profitable team to back.

The Razorbacks have covered in five of their last six road games, and they had an extra week to prepare for this game. They have only lost one game by double digits this season, playing one-score games against LSU, Ole Miss and Alabama. Senior quarterback KJ Jefferson has thrown for 1,547 yards and 14 touchdowns while rushing for 200 yards and another score.

Arkansas' defense has not held up its end of the bargain, allowing at least 24 points in five of its six losses. This has led to the Razorbacks going Over in 13 of their last 20 games over the past two seasons, so Marshall likes the Over (49) as well. See which other picks to make here.

College football odds for top Week 10 games

Saturday, Nov. 4

UConn vs. Tennessee (-35, 55.5)

Notre Dame vs. Clemson (+3, 44.5)

Arkansas vs. Florida (-3, 49)

Ohio State vs. Rutgers (+19, 42)

Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss (-3, 52)

Kansas State vs. Texas (-3.5, 50)

Arizona State vs. Utah (-11, 39)

Army vs. Air Force (-17.5, 32)

Missouri vs. Georgia (-15, 55.5)

Virginia Tech vs. Louisville (-10, 48.5)

Penn State vs. Maryland (+8.5, 50.5)

Florida State vs. Pittsburgh (+21.5, 50.5)

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State (+6, 62)

California vs. Oregon (-24.5, 59.5)

Purdue vs. Michigan (-33, 53)

Washington vs. USC (+3, 77.5)

LSU vs. Alabama (-3, 61.5)

Oregon State vs. Colorado (+13, 61)

UCLA vs. Arizona (+2.5, 50)