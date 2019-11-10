AP Top 25 poll: Minnesota moves into top 10 of college football rankings after statement win

The new AP Top 25 poll is out and Minnesota has entered the top 10 following its 31-26 win over Penn State on Saturday. The Gophers (9-0) move up six spots to No. 7 while Penn State falls four spots to No. 9. Minnesota, one of college football's best surprises of the season, travels to No. 23 Iowa in Week 12. The Gophers can clinch the Big Ten West division with a win and a Wisconsin loss to Nebraska.

LSU retains its top spot after beating Alabama 46-41 in Tuscaloosa, but the Crimson Tide fall just two spots to No. 4. Most of the top 25 looks the same after Week 11, but three new teams entered the rankings: No. 22 Texas, No. 24 Indiana and No. 25 Oklahoma State. The Hoosiers are ranked for the first time since 1994.

Here's how the rest of the poll shakes out:

1. LSU

2. Ohio State

3. Clemson

4. Alabama

5. Georgia

6. Oregon

7. Minnesota

8. Utah

9. Penn State

10. Oklahoma

11. Florida

12. Baylor

13. Auburn

14. Michigan

15. Wisconsin

16. Notre Dame

17. Cincinnati

18. Memphis

19. Boise State

20. SMU

21. Navy

22. Texas

23. Iowa

24. Indiana

25. Oklahoma State

Others receiving votes: Appalachian State 73, Kansas State 67, Texas A&M 42, Wake Forest 38, Louisiana Tech 25, Virginia 12, San Diego State 7, Iowa State 4, Virginia Tech 4, Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2, UCF 2, Air Force 2, USC 1, Illinois 1