AP Top 25 poll: Minnesota moves into top 10 of college football rankings after statement win
The Gophers are 9-0 and suddenly on the periphery of the College Football Playoff hunt
The new AP Top 25 poll is out and Minnesota has entered the top 10 following its 31-26 win over Penn State on Saturday. The Gophers (9-0) move up six spots to No. 7 while Penn State falls four spots to No. 9. Minnesota, one of college football's best surprises of the season, travels to No. 23 Iowa in Week 12. The Gophers can clinch the Big Ten West division with a win and a Wisconsin loss to Nebraska.
LSU retains its top spot after beating Alabama 46-41 in Tuscaloosa, but the Crimson Tide fall just two spots to No. 4. Most of the top 25 looks the same after Week 11, but three new teams entered the rankings: No. 22 Texas, No. 24 Indiana and No. 25 Oklahoma State. The Hoosiers are ranked for the first time since 1994.
Here's how the rest of the poll shakes out:
1. LSU
2. Ohio State
3. Clemson
4. Alabama
5. Georgia
6. Oregon
7. Minnesota
8. Utah
9. Penn State
10. Oklahoma
11. Florida
12. Baylor
13. Auburn
14. Michigan
15. Wisconsin
16. Notre Dame
17. Cincinnati
18. Memphis
19. Boise State
20. SMU
21. Navy
22. Texas
23. Iowa
24. Indiana
25. Oklahoma State
Others receiving votes: Appalachian State 73, Kansas State 67, Texas A&M 42, Wake Forest 38, Louisiana Tech 25, Virginia 12, San Diego State 7, Iowa State 4, Virginia Tech 4, Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2, UCF 2, Air Force 2, USC 1, Illinois 1
