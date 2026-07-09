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Presbyterian • #87 • TE

Nate Levicki

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Next Game

Sat, Sep 5 @ 7:30 pm ET |
NBC
@ Michigan Wolverines (9-4)
  • Michigan Stadium
Game Preview

Mid American Standings

Team Conf Overall
WMICH
 7-1 10-4
OHIO
 6-2 9-4
TOLEDO
 6-2 8-5
MIAOH
 6-2 7-7
CMICH
 5-3 7-6
AKRON
 4-4 5-7
BUFF
 4-4 5-7
KENTST
 4-4 5-7
EMICH
 3-5 4-8
BALLST
 3-5 4-8
BGREEN
 2-6 4-8
NILL
 2-6 3-9
UMASS
 0-8 0-12
Full Standings
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Player Bio

HT/WT: 6-2, 245 lbs
Birthplace: Annapolis, MD
Class: Senior