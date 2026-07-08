1:12 BYU's Expectations Under Kalani Sitake



1:48 Reaction To Current 12-Team CFP Format



1:55 Ole Miss Makes a Statement Without Lane Kiffin Against Tulane



1:52 FanDuel Parlay Pick: College Football Playoff Round 1



1:34 CFP Playoff Betting: No. 11 Tulane At No. 6 Ole Miss



10:03 How Each Team In The CFP Could Win The National Title



2:05 How Each Team Could Win CFP: Ole Miss



3:16 FanDuel Best Bets: Tulane-Ole Miss



0:37 Pete Golding Gets First Taste of Spotlight



0:56 Tulane and Ole Miss Meet for 2nd Time this Season



10:08 CFP Game Preview: Tulane at Ole Miss



9:29 CFB Playoff Bracket Breakdown



2:44 FanDuel Best Bet: Tulane vs. Ole Miss



3:30 Early CFB Betting Lines: Tulane at Ole MIss



1:55 CFP Tier 4 It's Not Our Fault The ACC Stinks



1:39 CFP First Round Picks: 11 Tulane at 6 Ole Miss



1:15 CFP Power Rankings: Tulane, JMU Given No Chance to Upset 1st Round



1:38 How Could Duke's Exclusion Impact The Future Of The CFP?



1:23 Tulane, North Texas Vying For G5 Bid

