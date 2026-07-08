Next Game
Sat, Sep 5 @ 3:30 pm ET |
ACCN
@ Duke Blue Devils (9-5)
- Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium
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1:12
BYU's Expectations Under Kalani Sitake
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1:48
Reaction To Current 12-Team CFP Format
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1:55
Ole Miss Makes a Statement Without Lane Kiffin Against Tulane
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1:52
FanDuel Parlay Pick: College Football Playoff Round 1
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1:34
CFP Playoff Betting: No. 11 Tulane At No. 6 Ole Miss
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10:03
How Each Team In The CFP Could Win The National Title
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2:05
How Each Team Could Win CFP: Ole Miss
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3:16
FanDuel Best Bets: Tulane-Ole Miss
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0:37
Pete Golding Gets First Taste of Spotlight
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0:56
Tulane and Ole Miss Meet for 2nd Time this Season
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10:08
CFP Game Preview: Tulane at Ole Miss
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9:29
CFB Playoff Bracket Breakdown
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2:44
FanDuel Best Bet: Tulane vs. Ole Miss
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3:30
Early CFB Betting Lines: Tulane at Ole MIss
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1:55
CFP Tier 4 It's Not Our Fault The ACC Stinks
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1:39
CFP First Round Picks: 11 Tulane at 6 Ole Miss
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1:15
CFP Power Rankings: Tulane, JMU Given No Chance to Upset 1st Round
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1:38
How Could Duke's Exclusion Impact The Future Of The CFP?
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1:23
Tulane, North Texas Vying For G5 Bid
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1:05
CFB Best Bets: No. 24 North Texas vs No. 20 Tulane
Top DJ Dugar News
Player Bio
|HT/WT: 6-1, 215 lbs
|Birthplace: Leander, TX
|Class: Freshman