Next Game
Sat, Sep 5 @ 3:30 pm ET |
ESPN
@ Texas Longhorns (10-3)
- Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
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1:16
Armed Forces Bowl Picks: Rice Vs. Texas State
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1:58
College Football Best Leg to Add to A Parlay
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1:14
Oklahoma State Coaching Search: G.J. Kinnie? | College Football Insiders
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0:56
Arkansas State @ Texas State Picks
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0:57
Todd's Underdog Pick: Texas State +10
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Top Kris Willis Jr. News
Player Bio
|HT/WT: 5-10, 186 lbs
|Birthplace: Houston, TX
|Class: Sophomore