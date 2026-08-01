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Texas St. • #87 • WR

Kris Willis Jr.

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Next Game

Sat, Sep 5 @ 3:30 pm ET |
ESPN
@ Texas Longhorns (10-3)
  • Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
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Sun Belt Standings

Team Conf Overall
JMAD
 8-0 12-2
ODU
 6-2 10-3
CSTCAR
 5-3 6-7
GAS
 4-4 7-6
MRSHL
 3-5 5-7
APLST
 2-6 5-8
GAST
 0-8 1-11
TROY
 6-2 8-6
USM
 5-3 7-6
UL
 5-3 6-7
ARKST
 5-3 7-6
TXSTSM
 3-5 7-6
SALA
 3-5 4-8
LAMON
 1-7 3-9
Full Standings
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Player Bio

HT/WT: 5-10, 186 lbs
Birthplace: Houston, TX
Class: Sophomore